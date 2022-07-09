Fresno State QB Jake Haener Named Phil Steele All-American

Haener honored as one of the best QB’s

Fourth-team honor

Phil Steele’s 2022 magazine is out and his in-depth preview and predictions. He does the typical All-American teams and his goes four deep.

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener made the list and earned a spot as a fourth-team selection.

He is the only Mountain West player on Steele’s All-American team.

Haener blew onto the scene last year and gained national fame for not just uosetting UCLA but doing so while clearly not at 100%.

His numbers last year were impressive with 4,096 yards, 33 touchdowns, and completing 67.1% if his passes. He also was named as the second-team Mountain West quarterback from last year.

The quarterbacks ahead of Haener include Alabama’s Bryce Young as the first-teamer and followed by C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and then Caleb Williams who transferred from Oklahoma to USC as the third-team signal-caller.

Early in the college football season will feature USC vs. Fresno State in a Haener vs. Williams matchup in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.





