Fresno State QB Jake Haener Named Phil Steele All-American
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Jake HaenerAmerican football player
Fresno State QB Jake Haener Named Phil Steele All-American
Haener honored as one of the best QB’s
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Fourth-team honor
Phil Steele’s 2022 magazine is out and his in-depth preview and predictions. He does the typical All-American teams and his goes four deep.
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener made the list and earned a spot as a fourth-team selection.
He is the only Mountain West player on Steele’s All-American team.
Haener blew onto the scene last year and gained national fame for not just uosetting UCLA but doing so while clearly not at 100%.
His numbers last year were impressive with 4,096 yards, 33 touchdowns, and completing 67.1% if his passes. He also was named as the second-team Mountain West quarterback from last year.
The quarterbacks ahead of Haener include Alabama’s Bryce Young as the first-teamer and followed by C.J. Stroud from Ohio State and then Caleb Williams who transferred from Oklahoma to USC as the third-team signal-caller.
Early in the college football season will feature USC vs. Fresno State in a Haener vs. Williams matchup in Los Angeles on Sept. 17.
More Fresno State!
Mountain West Football: First Look At The Oregon State Beavers
Creating A Super Group Of Five Football League
Fresno State Is Pumping Up Its TV Market To Bolster Realignment Chances