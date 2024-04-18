Fresno State’s offensive line emphasizing “Bulldog toughness”

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State football team continues spring ball. The Bulldogs held their 11th practice of the spring on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line is headlined by Mose Vavao. The senior will take on a bigger role this season and move from left guard to center.

“We’re building as a team and building chemistry. That’s what spring ball is for. We’re on a good roll right now and hope to keep it up” said Vavao.

The Bulldogs have a new O-line coach this year, Matt Smith. Smith is a former walk-on, turned scholarship player, to starting center. Smith eventually became a graduate assistant and is now leading the offensive line group.

“We’re going to make plays happen and bring that Bulldog toughness that the offensive line has had in the past. Its something that we need to carry on” said Smith.

The Bulldogs open the 2024 season on the road at Michigan on August 31.

