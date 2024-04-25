Fresno State’s OC says the ‘Dogs are adapting and evolving through spring ball

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State football wraps up spring ball this weekend with the spring preview. Fresno State’s offensive coordinator Pat McCann is happy with where his group is at this point.

McCann noted that with a few injuries during spring football there’s been an opportunities for guys to step up.

“We’ve really committed to some things and we’ve seen improvement on those things. We’ve been able to adapt and evolve based off personnel” said McCann.

The ‘Dogs are entering year two under quarterback Mikey Keene. There’s a handful of receivers who we’ll see step into bigger roles this fall. McCann added that we saw flashes of Josiah Freeman and what he was capable of last season, but to expect a lot more this fall.

Fresno State opens the 2024 season on August 31 at Michigan.

