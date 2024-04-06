Fresno State narrows coaching search to two

The search for the new men’s basketball coach at Fresno State is nearing its conclusion, and the list of finalists is down to two.



Sports Central has confirmed Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval is choosing between current Clovis West head coach Vance Walberg, and current Alabama assistant coach Ryan Pannone.



Walberg is a name very familiar to fans here in the Central Valley, from his two separate stints as the very successful head coach at Clovis West High school.



He also had a bunch of success in four years at Fresno City College from 2003 to 2006, winning four league titles, and a state championship with the Rams.



He did have some struggles in his lone Division I head coaching opportunity in 2007 and 2008, going only 14-35 in his time at Pepperdine.

He resigned during his second season there, citing “personal and family reasons.”



Walberg also has experience as an NBA assistant with three different teams.

Pannone meantime, might not be a name as familiar to basketball fans here in the Valley, but he’s also got some strong credentials.



Most notably, he’s in his first year as an assistant on an Alabama squad that will playing in Saturday’s Final Four.



He spent last season as an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA, and before that, was a head coach for two different teams in the G League, and his connection to possible international talent is intriguing, considering he has spent time as an assistant for teams in Angola, China, Germany, Korea, and Slovakia.

