Fresno State just named their new Director of Athletics

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval announced Fresno State’s next Director of Athletics on Friday.

Jiménez-Sandoval says Garrett Klassy will begin his role as the new Director of Athletics on July 23 and he is looking forward to the possibilities of the new partnership.

“I am deeply excited at the opportunity to work with Garrett,” President Jiménez-Sandoval said. “He comes with an impressive background in athletics and demonstrates integrity, intentional passion, and strategic energy.”

“He grew up on a dairy farm, he lives our values, understands our culture, and illustrates our work ethic at the highest levels.”

Jiménez-Sandoval says Klassy comes to Fresno State from Houston where he has served as the Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer since June 2023. Klassy says he is tremendously grateful for the opportunity to work at Fresno State and can’t wait to adopt the bulldog spirit.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to President Jiménez-Sandoval for the opportunity to lead Fresno State Athletics,” Klassy said.

“This is an incredible moment for me and my family – I look forward to embracing the rich culture and values of the Central Valley, and I am excited to engage with the passionate Red Wave fan base. Together, we will build on our traditions and achieve new heights of success.”

Klassy’s arrival in Houston followed a four-year tenure at Nebraska, serving as Senior Deputy Athletic Director and Interim Athletics Director, and two years as Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at UIC.

Klassy grew up on a farm; he and his wife Lindsay have two sons, Brody and Cade.

