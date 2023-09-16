Fresno State football vs. Arizona State live updates, analysis, score for Week 3 game

The Arizona State Sun Devils host the Fresno State Bulldogs in a Week 3 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Follow our updates for the latest new, analysis and score from Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State (1-1) is coming off a 27-15 loss against Oklahoma State after defeating Southern Utah in Week 1, 24-21.

Fresno State (2-0) beat Eastern Washington, 34-31. It defeated Purdue in their first game of the season, 39-35.

Arizona State is 3-1 all-time against Fresno State, but the Bulldogs beat the Sun Devils in their most recent meeting in 2018, 31-20.

The game can be seen at 7:30 p.m. MST time on FS1.

FS1 is available to stream via Sling, DirecTV Stream, Fubo (free trial), Vidgo as well as through cable providers.

To locate which channel it is for your provider, click here.

Alex Faust is on the play-by-play call for the game. Petros Papadakis is the analyst.

The broadcast is going to be done remotely, like the one against Oklahoma State, with the announcers not present at the stadium for the game.

That did not go over well for ASU football's Week 2 loss to Oklahoma State, when ASU fans and media members slammed Fox Sports' decision to not send its FS1 broadcast crew to the game, but FS1 is repeating the process for its late Week 3 Pac-12 broadcast.

ASU's quarterback situation entering game vs. Fresno State

Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada will miss Saturday's 7:30 p.m. game against Fresno State (2-0) at Mountain America Stadium with an undisclosed injury.

Sophomore Drew Pyne and redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet are both expected to see action in Rashada's absence, according to an ASU spokesman.

Michelle Gardner has more details on the Sun Devils' QB situation here.

Fresno State is starting Mikey Keene, a former Chandler High standout.

Arizona State going with white Sparky helmet vs. Fresno State

The Sun Devils are wearing a white Sparky helmet for their game against the Bulldogs on Saturday.

ASU will sport a maroon jersey and white pants with the look.

How much are Arizona State football tickets vs. Fresno State?

Want to go to the ASU game vs. Fresno State, but still don't have tickets?

You can get them for a little over $10, including fees, right now on Ticketmaster.

The site had a pair in the upper deck for $10.49 Saturday afternoon, with many others going for under $15.

Going to the game?

While fans are no doubt excited for a new era of Sun Devil football under head coach Kenny Dillingham, with a revamped roster, you have to get to the stadium first, which presents some challenges.

This guide will help you navigate parking, tailgating and entering the stadium, formerly known as Sun Devil Stadium, for ASU's third game of the season.

Trenton Bourguet is expected to receive his first action of the season with Jaden Rashada out for the Arizona State football team against Fresno State.

Most sites are predicting a Fresno State victory over Arizona State in Saturday's game.

The Arizona Republic's Michelle Gardner previewed and predicted the outcome of the game in her Arizona State vs. Fresno State scouting report.

ESPN gives Fresno State a 59.8% chance to beat ASU in the contest.

Fresno State is a 3-point favorite in the game, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Bulldogs are -154 on the moneyline. The Sun Devils are +130.

The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona State football vs. Fresno State live updates, analysis, score