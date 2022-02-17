Fresno State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Fresno State football schedule 2022: Who does Fresno State miss on the Mountain West schedule and what are 3 things to know?

2022 Fresno State Football Schedule

Sept 3 Cal Poly

Sept 10 Oregon State

Sept 17 at USC

Sept 24 OPEN DATE

Oct 1 at UConn

Oct 8 at Boise State

Oct 15 San Jose State

Oct 22 at New Mexico

Oct 29 San Diego State

Nov 5 Hawaii

Nov 12 at UNLV

Nov 19 at Nevada

Nov 26 Wyoming

Fresno State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the Mountain West’s Mountain Division?

New/old head coach Jeff Tedford is greeted back in Mountain West play with a road trip to Boise State. His Bulldogs also play Wyoming and New Mexico from the Mountain – going to New Mexico isn’t that bad a deal.

Missing Utah State, Air Force, and Colorado State is fine – in the pecking order, all three are better to miss than New Mexico and Wyoming.

Fresno State Football Schedule What To Know: Get through the first half

Normally a team eases its way into the season with a light and fluffy set of games in the non-conference part of the slate. There’s Cal Poly to kick things off, and then Oregon State comes to down before Tedford and company go to USC.

The trip to UConn is going to be annoying. It should be a win, but it’s coming off the team’s only week off. It’s also part of a run of three road games in a row with a trip to Boise State to close out.

However, get that win over Boise State, and things start to ease up a bit.

Fresno State Football Schedule What To Know: What does it all really mean?

If you assume the non-conference schedule doesn’t matter all that much in the bigger picture, Fresno State can do some damage.

It can still get to the Mountain West Championship if it loses to Boise State, but win on the road and everything else shapes up nicely. San Diego State is a home game, and New Mexico and UNLV as conference road dates is about as soft as it gets. It all might come down to the trip to Nevada for the West title.

