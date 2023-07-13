Fresno State Football: Jalen Moss Is MWwire’s 2023 Preseason Freshman Of The Year

Fresno State Football: Jalen Moss Is Mountain West Wire’s 2023 Preseason Freshman Of The Year

There are big shoes to fill, but our staff likes the Bulldogs wide receiver’s odds of a big breakout as the Mountain West’s top freshman.

The next man up could be another good one.

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 preseason honors:

The Fresno State Bulldogs rode a powerful passing game all the way to the Mountain West football crown in 2022, but the offense is undergoing a reset after losing four of their top five wide receivers from last season. That means there will be plenty of opportunities for new ‘Dogs to step up and our writers have an eye on one player in particular.

Jalen Moss, a three-star recruit and the highest-rated player in Fresno State’s 2022 class, committed to the Bulldogs after a stellar senior year at Menlo-Atherton High School in Menlo Park, California, where he caught 58 passes for 1,127 yards and 15 touchdowns. Though he only saw action in one game while taking a redshirt last season, his work ethic on the practice field caught the attention of veterans like Jalen Moreno-Cropper.

With so many targets to go around, Moss will have to compete for reps with a number of new faces on the roster but don’t be shocked if he finishes the fall as one of the top young players anywhere in the Mountain West.

Also received votes: Kola Babalola, WR, Nevada; Jakob Galloway, RB, San Jose State; Ryan Henderson, DL, San Diego State; Wes King, OL, Wyoming; Dishawn Misa, LB, Boise State; Jake Steele, OL, San Jose State; Prince Strachan, WR, Boise State; Matagi Thompson, S, Hawaii; Adam Tomczyk, DL, Utah State

Previous preseason FofY honorees: 2022: Clay Millen, Colorado State | 2021: eight-way tie | 2020: eight-way tie

