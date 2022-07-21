Fresno State Football: Jalen Cropper Named To Biletnikoff Award Watch List

The Bulldogs’ star wide receiver is the lone player from the Mountain West in the running to be the best pass in the country.

College football’s watch list season continued today with the reveal of the Biletnikoff Award, which is given annually to the nation’s best pass catcher. This year, just one Mountain West player made this preseason cut.

That player is Fresno State’s Jalen Cropper, who was number one among returning Mountain West pass catchers last year with 85 catches, 899 yards, and 11 touchdowns. Among those receptions were 14 that went for 20 or more yards, and he also chipped in as a runner by carrying the ball 19 times for 76 yards and two scores.

Last year’s Biletnikoff Award winner was Pitt’s Jordan Addison.

