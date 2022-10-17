2

Fresno State football fans injured after coach punches glass out of press box

Jason Owens
·1 min read

Fresno State football fans were injured on Saturday after a coach punched glass out of a press box window and into the stands below.

The incident took place at Bulldog Stadium during Fresno State's win over San Jose State. Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night's football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach's box above a seating section."

Tumey did not identify the coach, whom he announced was placed on administrative leave. The coach won't have any contact with the team during the leave.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, The Bulldog Stadium is seen during the Fresno State versus Utah State game in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif. This season, 39 major college football schools have scheduled 49 so-called buy games worth an estimated $65 million. If coronavirus disruptions cause Power Five teams to play more or only conference games, stretched athletic budgets could face huge holes. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)
Fresno State's Bulldog Stadium.(AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)

The fans who were injured have not been publicly identified, but Tumey told the Fresno Bee that they are a woman and a young girl. They were treated for lacerations at a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not reported.

Per the Bee, the glass in the press box is not tempered, which would cause it to break into smaller, non-jagged pieces. Instead it broke into sharp shards before falling into the stands below, per the report. There's no report of the coach who broke the glass being injured.

Recommended Stories