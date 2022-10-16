Fresno State football coach placed on leave after breaking glass in press box, injuring fans

A Fresno State football coach has been placed on administrative leave after they broke a glass window inside the press box Saturday, injuring fans.

The incident occurred during Fresno State's 17-10 win against the San Jose State Spartans at Valley Children's Stadium. The number of fans injured wasn't specific, but the Fresno Bee reported a mother and her young daughter were injured.

"Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach's box above a seating section," Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey said in a statement to USA TODAY.

The coach was not publicly identified by the university. The staff member allegedly punched out a window in anger or frustration after San Jose State scored a touchdown in the second quarter of Saturday's game, the Fresno Bee reported. The mother and child were taken to local hospital with lacerations from the glass, the outlet said.

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave as the athletic department investigates the incident.

"We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the Athletic Department deeply regrets that this incident occurred," Tumey said.

When asked postgame about the incident, head coach Jeff Tedford said he was unaware of what transpired.

“That’s very unfortunate. That breaks my heart to hear that. I’m sure I’ll find out about it, but it’s very unfortunate that happened," he said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fresno State coach on leave after breaking glass, injuring fans