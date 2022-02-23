Fresno State Cruises Past Air Force, 65-40

Easy win for Bulldogs over the Falcons

The Bulldogs Cruise to a Victory

Fresno State controlled this game from the start.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick 11-4 start and never looked back. Air Force looked to climb back into this game after a 7-2 run to make it 13-11. Both teams struggled to find any offense in the first half, but the Bulldogs found a way to maintain a 23-15 lead into the half.

After a slow first half, the Bulldogs came out on fire in the second half. Fresno State scored 42 points in the second half while Air Force Falcons had only 40 points all game. The Dogs shot 75% from the field and 66% from three in half two. Fresno State would go on to snapping its four game losing streak with a 65-60 win. With a win, the Bulldogs are still mathematically alive to get a bye in the Mountain West Tournament.

Some key takeaways: the Bulldogs out rebounded the Falcons by +20, something they have struggled to do. The Bulldogs also scored 34 points inside the paint. Defensively the Dogs held the Falcons to 30% from the field and only sent Air Force to the line three times. The Falcons had only one player in double digits and put up a season low 40 points. Orlando Robinson had another big game with 26 points and 6 rebounds. Isaiah Hill also added 15 points.

Next up, the Bulldogs will take on the Lobos of New Mexico. Fresno State took the first matchup at pit in a 65-60 victory. This will be the final game this season at the SaveMart Center. The Bulldogs are looking to stay in the hunt for the 5th seed in the Mountain West as the New Mexico Lobos are looking to snap a three game losing streak. Could this be Orlando Robinson’s final game at the Save Mart Center?





