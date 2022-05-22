Fresno State Bulldogs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Fresno State Bulldogs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Fresno State Bulldogs Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Fresno State Schedule

Jake Haener, QB Sr.

The 6-1, 210 one-time super-recruit for Washington didn’t see a whole lot of time as a freshman. He transferred to Fresno State and was solid in 2020 with over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games. It all came together last year with close to 4,100 passing yards and 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions and three rushing scores in an All-Mountain West season.

Jalen Cropper, WR Sr.

6-0, 172. 137 catches, 1,615 yards (11.8 ypc), 16 TD, 43 carries, 446 yards (10.4 ypc), 5 TD in three seasons. 2021 All-Mountain West

Evan Williams, S Sr.

6-1, 198. 157 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 INT, 8 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in three years. 2021 All-Mountain West

David Perales, DE Sr.

6-3, 246. 72 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, 7 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons. 2021 All-Mountain West

Josh Kelly, WR Jr.

6-1, 185. 75 catches, 1,098 yards (14.6 ypc), 4 TD. 5 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD in three seasons. 2021 All-Mountain West

Levelle Bailey, LB Sr.

6-2, 218. 107 tackles, 4 sacks, 15.5 TFL, 2 INT, 10 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries in three seasons. 2021 All-Mountain West

Jordan Mims, RB Sr.

6-0, 205. 418 carries, 1,913 yards (4.6 ypc), 19 TD, 70 catches, 845 yards (12.1 ypc) 7 TD in four seasons

Cam Lockridge, CB Jr.

6-0, 183. 73 tackles, 3 INT, 8 broken up passes, 1 TD in two seasons at Hawaii

Malachi Langley, LB Jr.

6-1, 232. 91 tackles, 8 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 broken up passes in 23 games

Dontae Bull, OT Sr.

6-7, 326. Sixth year veteran on the Bulldog line with 26 career starts. He’ll likely spend all season again at left tackle.

