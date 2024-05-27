Fresno State baseball wins Mountain West Championship, headed to NCAA Tournament

(KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State baseball team is headed to its 36th NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs won the Mountain West Championship 16-11 over San José State. The Bulldogs were the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament.

The Bulldogs lost their opening tournament game to Air Force, then went on to win four games in three days to secure the Mountain West title.

The Bulldogs secured their second Mountain West tournament title and first since 2019. Sunday’s victory earned Fresno State its 10th conference tournament championship overall.

The 2024 Championship victory is the first under head coach Ryan Overland. He’s guided the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first full season without the interim tag.

Madera native Murf Gray was named the Mountain West Championship MVP. The sophomore finished the conference tournament with seven RBIs and scored eight runs. Gray also had five doubles and two home runs. The reigning Mountain West Freshman of the Year’s five doubles this week tied the tournament record.

Six Diamond ‘Dogs were named to the All-Tournament team. Murf Gray, Jaykob Acosta, Noah Beal, Tommy Hopfe, Jake Riding and Justin Stransky.

The Bulldogs will find out where they’re headed for the NCAA Regionals during Monday’s NCAA selection show.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.