Fresno State baseball headed to Santa Barbara for NCAA Regional

A day after winning the Mountain West postseason championship in San Diego, the Fresno State baseball team gathered on campus Monday for the NCAA Tournament selection show, and found out it will be staying on the west coast to compete in a four-team Regional, headlined by Big West Conference champion UC Santa Barbara.



The Bulldogs will face the Gauchos (42-12), the No. 14 overall seed in the tournament, in UCSB’s home ballpark on Friday night, to open the all-west coast Regional, which also features Oregon (37-18), who finished third in the Pac-12 in the regular-season, and the University of San Diego (40-13), who won the regular-season and postseason championships in the West Coast Conference.

The Gauchos won the regular-season championship in the Big West, and were a perfect 25-0 at home this season.

“It’ll be a great environment,” said Fresno State head coach Ryan Overland after the selection show. “That’s close obviously. We’ll have a lot of fans, a lot of families, and play in a really good environment against a team that hasn’t lost on their home field all year. It’ll be one of the best pitching staffs in the country.”



“It only took four years to get here, but I’m extremely grateful we finally made it, but it’s a real honor to have all this,” said senior first baseman and relief pitcher Tommy Hopfe.

Fresno State (33-27) received an automatic bid to the NCAA Baseball Championship as the Mountain West Championship tournament winner.

The field of 64 teams includes 30 automatic bids and 34 at-large bids selected by an NCAA committee.

The Santa Barbara Regional is one of 16, double-elimination, four-team regionals happening this upcoming weekend around the country.

The winners of the 16 Regionals advance to the eight Super Regionals the following weekend, with the winners there advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.

