Fresno State Athletics gets an official craft beer partner?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno State Athletics now has an official craft beer partner as part of a first-of-its-kind sponsorship.

The college announced on Friday that Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company has signed on to be the craft beer partner of Fresno State Athletics. Staff say it represents the first local craft beer sponsorship in the history of Fresno State Athletics.

An alumnus from Fresno State, Michael Cruz, is on the leadership team at Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co.; Cruz says the marriage between the two brands makes for something special.

“Combining our fanbases to represent the peak of local pride within the Central Valley,” said Cruz. “Our deep roots and ties within the community will play a major role in up-and-coming projects and initiatives this 2024-25 season.”

College officials say the association will start in the 2024 – 2025 Bulldog football season and include ways to connect the Downtown Fresno brewer with the Fresno State Athletics fan base.

