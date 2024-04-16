Fresno man becomes fastest American to finish 128th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno native and Buchanan High School graduate became the fastest American to participate in the 128th Boston Marathon, finishing seventh overall with a time of 2 hours 9 minutes, and 53 seconds.

According to the organizers of the Boston Marathon, over 30,000 people registered to run the race this year.

The 30-year-old runner from Fresno, CJ Albertson, is also the head men’s cross country and track coach at Clovis Community College. Albertson ran his best time to date and finished three minutes quicker than the next American runner.

