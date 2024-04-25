Fresno’s Kendall Milton gears up for NFL Draft

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno native and Buchanan graduate Kendall Milton is preparing for the 2024 NFL Draft. The star running back out of Georgia is eager to represent the Central Valley at the highest level.

“To be in the position I’m in to have interest from some of these teams is a blessing. Not everyone has opportunities like this so I’m truly humbled” said Milton.

During Milton’s senior season at Georgia, he had 112 carries for 686 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. The former Buchanan Bear is a two-time National Champion with the Bulldogs.

