Fresno will host an international youth golf tournament

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For the second year in a row Fresno will host the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Championship Tournament at Copper River and bring some of the best young golfers around the world to the valley.

“We got players coming in from all over the country and all over the world,” Tournament Director Kelly Shorba said.

According to Shorba, 78 top junior golfers will come to Fresno to compete in a three-day event, with 18 holes per day, and three rounds.

Shorba also says seven local players will participate in the tournament, featuring a boys and girls class with competitors from 12 years old to 19.

“It’s really a pretty cool opportunity to see these golfers,” Shorba said. “Who knows, maybe they’ll be the next ones eventually making it on to the PGA Tour.”

Shorba says many talented golfers have competed in the AJGA and gone on to lead amazing careers after their time in the AJGA.

“We have players such as Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler, and Jordan Spieth who played age and obviously have gone on to be super successful in the golf world and the PGA Tour.”

The tournament is open to the public and will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. from June 24 to June 27. For more information, click here.

