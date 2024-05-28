Fresno gym offers ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor fallen veteran

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A day of extreme fitness to remember those who have served and one man in particular who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We’re doing a special workout called the Murph Challenge which honors Lt. Michael Murphy of Pennsylvania, former Navy Seal and also a personal friend of mine,” said Paul Watson, the owner of Warrior Fitness in Northeast Fresno.

Watson is putting his clients to the test on Memorial Day.

The Murph Challenge is happening in gyms nationwide in honor of Lt. Michael Patrick Murphy who died in 2005 in Afghanistan. He was awarded the Medal of Honor: the U.S. military’s highest decoration.

“We have loads of ways to modify it for people that aren’t going to do the actual Murph Challenge. The main point is that we’re just getting together as a community to honor our fallen heroes,” said Watson.

The Murph Challenge includes running a total of two miles, as well as 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 squats.

A tough workout that Watson offers every Memorial Day for those who are up for the challenge.

“We do have a lot of elite athletes that are doing it, but most people are just coming out to do a workout because it is an important tribute. And that’s really what we’re looking to do pay a little bit of tribute and honor,” Watson said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.