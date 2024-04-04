Fresno Grizzlies open 2024 season on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Grizzlies open the 2024 season on Friday on the road in San Jose. The Grizzlies host their home opener on Tuesday, April 9 against Inland Empire.

The Grizzlies are coming off a successful season wrapping 2023 with the best overall record in the California League (78-54).

The Grizzlies return 12 players who previously had stops in Fresno. The Grizz also welcome back manager Steve Soliz for a second season.

Two high profile pitchers join the roster this season, Rockies prospects Jack Mahoney and Jake Madden.

