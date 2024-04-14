Fresno Grizzlies cancel doubleheader, field conditions

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The effects of the inclement weather have taken a toll on the field at Chukchansi Park, canceling Sunday’s games, the Fresno Grizzlies say.

A social media post shared about a half hour before the first of the two games was scheduled to start let fans know that neither of Sunday’s games will be played.

The Fresno Grizzlies cite concern over field conditions after Saturday’s storm. Sunday’s cancellation comes on the heels of Saturday evening’s rain out, which also caused the team to reschedule its “Meet Bluey and Bingo” promotion.

The two games not played Sunday will be played as part of two doubleheaders in Inland Empire in May.

The team says fans with tickets to Saturday or Sunday’s games can be exchanged for a future game, excluding their July 4th home game.

Fans with questions can reach the Fresno Grizzlies by calling 559-320-4487.

