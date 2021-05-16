Fresno County soccer club pairs youth with professionals
The campers at MEH Sports Academy got the chance to train with Jose Luis Casillas, the former coach for Chivas and Club Atlas.
Andre Muniz talks about not only beating the legend, Jacare Souza, but breaking his arm while submitting him at UFC 262. UFC 262 video: Andre Muniz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.
This week, Hannah Keyser is bandwagoning the devastating lack of offensive production in MLB this season ... because the historically great performances on the mound are worth appreciating. If 1968 was The Year of the Pitcher, 2021 is the sequel. Hannah is also joined by Sopan Deb, basketball and culture writer for the New York Times, who gives her his ‘Humble Proposal to Fix Baseball.’
Lee Westwood shot his lowest round on American soil in seven years and then declared the AT&T Byron Nelson “the ideal preparation” for next week’s USPGA Championship. Westwood’s 64, featuring 10 pars and eight birdies, took the former world No1 to nine-under and into contention at Craig Ranch, eight off runaway leader Sam Burns - the American who carded a second-round 62 on the back of his win in Tampa two weeks ago - but only five off second place. The 48-year-old, who has fought his way back up to 23rd in the rankings, looked rested and relaxed after a three-week break and admitted that his run of playing eight out of nine weeks around the Masters was “probably too much”. “i needed that time off because I’ve played too much already,” Westwood said. “But after those two second places [at Bay Hill and The Players] in March, I was on a roll and wanted to keep going. However, at my age, I’ve got to mind my energy levels and keep a bit back.” Westwood missed the cut at The Masters with son Sam on his bag, but fiancée Helen Storey has returned to caddying duties and will also take the role at Kiawah Island where he will again go hunting for that elusive major. “I didn't want to have a month off and go into the [US] PGA rusty,” Westwood said. “This is ideal, really. It is a great tournament in its own right and I prefer to go into a major having been competitive the week before.” On the European Tour, Westwood’s countryman Eddie Pepperell has made a welcome return to form and on 10-under goes into Saturday's final round of the Betfred British Masters with a one-shot advantage over a six-strong group in second, comprising the Scottish duo of Robert MacIntyre and Calum Hill, the Italian pair of Edoardo Molinari and Guido Migliozzi, Poland's Adrian Meronk and South Africa's Dean Burmester. Pepperell reached as high as 32nd in the world less than two years ago but has fallen to 210th after a wretched patch. Yet there were promising signs in the Tour’s three-week visit to the Canaries, with the 30-year-old finishing 12th in Tenerife last Sunday. Pepperell has built on that and with a birdie from 40 feet on the famous 18th at the former Ryder Cup layout, he posted a second successive 68 to emerge from that leaderboard logjam. At the Investec South African Women’s Open - the first event of the year on the Ladies European Tour - Scotland’s Kylie Henry moved to within two shots of the halfway lead with a 72 in Cape Town. South Africa's Nicole Garcia sets the pace at Westlake on level par. --
In the latest setback of a miserable season, Andy Murray has dropped his plans to participate in the French Open — which starts a fortnight today — after experiencing a recurrence of groin pain while training in Rome. His intention now is to make an early start in his grass-court preparation in order to be as ready as possible for Queen’s and Wimbledon — the two most productive tournaments of his career. Clearly, he will first have to overcome this lingering and mysterious groin problem, which first surfaced just before the Miami Open in March. Murray travelled out to Rome a week ago to test himself in a series of practice sessions with leading players. He is understood to have taken Novak Djokovic to a tie-break in their unofficial set last Sunday, and also made a late entry into the doubles event as an alternate, playing alongside Liam Broady. Together, they showed strength of character to come back and eliminate Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the first round. But after going out in the second round to Kevin Kravietz and Horia Tecau, Murray was equivocal during an interview with the Press Association. “Today didn't feel that great on the court,” he said. “I didn't play that well in comparison to yesterday.” The original intention had been to enter one of the two ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, but that idea has been dropped. Clay has always been a difficult surface for Murray, whereas grass is his preferred environment, and he will no doubt be trying to convince himself that this last-minute rescheduling could work in his favour. The last time he made a late withdrawal from the French Open was in 2013, after a bout of back trouble in Rome. He wound up winning his first Wimbledon a month later. Yet the reality of this latest unfortunate development is that Murray has now appeared in only four majors since he first dropped off the tour in 2017, on account of his arthritic right hip. He has won just two grand-slam matches in that time, both at the US Open. Since having that joint “resurfaced” in January 2019 — which meant the insertion of a metal rod in the top of the femur, which slots into a metal socket in his pelvis — Murray has been determined to prove that he can become the first singles player to compete successfully with a bionic hip. (Bob Bryan was able to extend his career substantially in the doubles arena, which is significantly less physically demanding.) But the evidence is beginning to suggest that this may be an impossible dream, even if Murray has had some terrible luck along the way. He will certainly be ruing the Covid-19 infection he suffered while feeling in otherwise strong physical shape in January, which kept him out of the Australian Open. Every time he misses a major tournament, he must wonder if he will ever play there again.
Ranked middleweight contenders Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland will square off at UFC 265.
When it comes to long, grueling clay-court battles, nobody is better than Rafael Nadal. Nearing his 35th birthday, the Spanish great showed he’s still got the stamina to withstand much younger challengers in a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) comeback win over 22-year-old Denis Shapovalov on Thursday that secured him a spot in the Italian Open quarterfinals. Nadal roared back from 3-0 down in the second set and then saved two match points on his serve at 6-5 in the third.
DAZN takes you behind the scenes for exclusive footage from the biggest fight night of the year, Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders.
While Martin Truex Jr. is the deserving favorite to win Sunday‘s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway, NASCAR bettors can‘t be blamed for looking for something more enticing than 7-2 odds for their money. With his win last week, Truex has two more than any other driver in the Cup Series this season. Not only […]
"My goal out here, my purpose, is to help humanity and I can't sit here and not address that," he said.
If Iga Swiatek continues playing like this, she might have no problem defending her French Open title when the year’s second Grand Slam starts in two weeks. The 19-year-old Pole routed Karolina Pliskova 6-0, 6-0 with what is known as a “double bagel” score in an Italian Open final that lasted just 46 minutes Sunday. Swiatek lost just 13 points.
The Dallas Cowboys have started their rookie minicamp practices, how are the rookies doing? Is Dak Prescott ready for practice? How are RBs?
Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.
Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.
Horse racing avoids more controversy as Medina Spirit finishes third in the Preakness Stakes to end its Triple Crown bid.
The game slowed down for Scott Stallings during Friday's round at the Byron Nelson, but it picked up on Saturday.
Just four years ago, former Wisconsin running back Corey Clement was playing on the world's biggest stage and helping the Philadelphia
The Yankees collected 13 hits on Saturday night on the way to an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.
Brad Marchand noticed a young Capitals fan was accidentally hit with a puck in warmups prior to Game 1, so the Bruins forward sent her an autographed stick to try and cheer her up.