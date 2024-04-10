Fresno Co. correctional officer, MLB Player, passes away

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A retired correctional officer with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and MLB player passed away on March 20, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Deputies say La Schelle Tarver was born in Modesto, CA on Jan. 30, 1959. He was the fourth of six sons and was described as a kind, calm, and enthusiastic individual. He attended James Madison Elementary School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, and Madera High School class of 1977.

As he grew up, La Schelle excelled in many sports such as basketball and football, but officials say he stood out in baseball. He started on Madera’s varsity baseball team as a sophomore, and in 1977, he was the first African American player to be honored as an MVP of the NYL North Yosemite League.

Officials say he played in the minor leagues from 1981 to 1985, and in November 1985 he was traded to the Boston Red Sox. He made his major league debut in July 1986 and played into October, ending the season in the World Series, where he lost to his former team, the Mets.

After his baseball career, officials say La Schelle was a long-time corrections officer for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office from 2001 until his retirement in 2021.

During his retirement, sheriff’s officials say he devoted his time off to his family, especially his daughter, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. He leaves to cherish his only child, four granddaughters, three granddaughters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable soul, may we carry forward the light of his spirit -one that forever remains etched in our hearts,” said sheriff’s officials in an obituary.

The Funeral Services will be held at Yost & Webb Funeral Home on Friday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com | KSEE24 and CBS47.