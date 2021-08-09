Fresno City College welcomes students in person after 18th months
After 18 months of a very quiet Fresno City College campus amid the pandemic, about 35% of students are back on campus or hybrid learning.
The University of Wisconsin, Madison has removed a rock that sat on campus for nearly 100 years after it was determined to be a "painful symbol of racism."
The state could defund salaries of district superintendents and county school board members who mandate masks in schools, according to a statement.
The class of 2021 recently walked across the stage and received their diplomas. While that's something to celebrate, many members of this age group are now saddled with insurmountable student loan...
Ron DeSantis has promised to cut off state funding to any district that forces children to wear face coverings – but some schools are bucking his ultimatum ‘If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,’ DeSantis said. Photograph: Michele Eve Sandberg/REX/Shutterstock With about two weeks to go until the start of a new school year, Miami father Jerry Greenberg is feeling anxious. With the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 fueling record-breaking posit
Since COVID-19 struck, millions of student loan borrowers have been spared the obligation of paying. The freeze had been scheduled to expire Sept. 30.
In defiance of a May order prohibiting mask mandates, Dallas' school district will require masks across its campuses beginning Tuesday.
It was big news for recruits when Nebraska opened their practice to the public back on April 17th. Four-star, 2023 offensive tackle Cayden Green, from Lee's Summit (Mo.) North, was one of the recruits that were in attendance that night.
As the delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the United States, a growing number of colleges and universities are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for students to attend in-person classes. An Instagram account with the username “vaccinationcards” sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each. An increasing number of inquiries to these sites and similar ones appear to be from those who are trying to get fake vaccination cards for college.
This article is published in partnership with TexasTribune.org. When Texas teachers return to their public or open-enrollment charter school classrooms later this year, a new state law will restrict how they can discuss current events, encourage civic engagement and teach about America’s history of racism. Texas educators overwhelmingly denounce the new law, born from House […]
States were allotted federal money to give "retention bonuses" to certain employees as part of the American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill, and they are now starting to dole them out. Latest:...
Too many young people are going to university, one of Britain’s leading education philanthropists has warned, amid a major push by the Government for even the brightest students to take up degree apprenticeships instead.
He was hired in January 2020 to be chief of staff for then-USC President Bob Caslen.
We are less than a month away from students heading back to school and with the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise you may have some questions. Joining us is the Director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, Dr. Annette Anderson.
Students across the Tampa Bay region and Florida begin returning to classes this week. Their schools are still trying to figure out what to do about masks, an issue complicated by the State Board of Education setting new rules on Friday. Some districts, including Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Duval, have chosen to require children to wear masks unless their parents submit an opt-out form — a ...
Florida's board of education could withhold pay from superintendents and school board members who mandate face masks in schools, according to a statement from Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Monday, reports CBS Miami. Why it matters: Florida is experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Rising cases have triggered fierce debate around masking guidelines in schools.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Sub
Research seems to indicate that early childhood education can be a stepping stone to success later on in life. But preschools vary greatly in their philosophies, curricula and quality of teaching...
Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, says he is working to negotiate safety protocols for reopening schools ahead of the new school year.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona says jurisdictions that are not following mitigation strategies in schools are "putting students at risk."
This is a crucial time for Lexington-Richland 5, as it prepares to name a long-term superintendent and battles rising COVID-19 cases in the area.
On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Governor Asa Hutchinson and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talk to John Dickerson.