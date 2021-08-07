Fresno Catholic leaders list credible claims of sex assault by clergy
The Diocese of Fresno has finished a lengthy investigation reviewing claims of sexual assault involving clergy members within the Diocese.
The Diocese of Fresno has finished a lengthy investigation reviewing claims of sexual assault involving clergy members within the Diocese.
"This is a new low."
"You shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing," Dave Grohl says during latest salvo against hate group
The Foo Fighters once again took the opportunity to troll Westboro Baptist Church protesters during their performance at theBonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City. As protesters gathered outside, wielding offensive and hateful signs, the band hoped inn the back of a truck and started playing the Bee Gee's You Should Be Dancing.”
In an email to state Department of Justice workers, Attorney General Jeff Landry advised how to invoke the Bible to object to face masks in schools.
Many religious groups often get labeled as cults. David Howells/Corbis via Getty ImagesThe word “cult” is used a lot nowadays. Former President Donald Trump has been likened to a cult leader. Democratic California congresswoman Jackie Speier recently compared Trump to Jim Jones, the infamous leader of Peoples Temple, an American religious group of which nearly 1,000 members died by mass murder-suicide in Guyana in 1978. A congressional staffer at the time, Speier was seriously wounded by temple
The Chinese government has promoted a revival of Confucianism, along with traditional religious practices, as part of its nationalist agenda. AP Photo/Mark SchiefelbeinThe Chinese Communist Party is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its founding in 1921. For most of those decades, the party sought to restrict or obliterate traditional religious practices, which it considered part of China’s “feudal” past. But since the late 1970s, the party has slowly permitted a multifaceted and far-reaching
Far-right congregants fumed at clergyman after he criticised president over Covid in his service Father Lino Allegri says he has never known such aggression after a service. The incident prompted an armed police presence. Photograph: Antonello Veneri/The Guardian The toxic politics bedevilling Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil swept into Father Lino Allegri’s sacristy one Sunday in July, just after the octogenarian priest delivered a homily lamenting the president’s role in the Covid catastrophe that has
A lawsuit accuses the priest of “grooming” a married churchgoer for sex.
Pakistan on Thursday deployed paramilitary troops in a conservative town in the country's eastern Punjab province, a day after a Muslim mob attacked and badly damaged a Hindu temple there. In New Delhi, India’s foreign ministry summoned a Pakistani diplomat to protest the attack and demand protection for Hindus living in the predominantly Muslim Pakistan. Wednesday's attack took place in the town of Bhong in Rahim Yar Khan district after a court granted bail to an eight-year-old Hindu boy who allegedly desecrated a madrassa, or religious school, earlier this week.
This comes months after the church, which has locations around the world and celebrity members, fired its star pastor Carl Lentz for cheating on his wife.View Entire Post ›
The American south is home to a series of laws and regulations that have eroded Roe v. Wade, as liberal states in the Northeast have enacted laws to codify the landmark decision
The Yankees fought back twice and walked it off over the Seattle Mariners, 3-2, in 11 innings on Friday.
The Detroit Lions offered Johnson a three-year contract that would pay him around $500,000 annually for appearance fees to help settle their dispute
Things are going to get worse (maybe much worse) before it gets better (even a little bit) at Barcelona.
Will the Celtics find point guard help in free agency after all? Boston reportedly is in discussions to add former Lakers guard Dennis Schroder.
If the Steelers do trade James Washington, they will get a great receiver.
The Los Angeles Lakers received praise from Bleacher Report for the business it's done so far in free agency.
The Warriors will retire Andre Iguodala's No. 9.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to Mets questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.