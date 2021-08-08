Fresno Art Museum to partially reopen to general public next week
The museum will then open to the general public next Wednesday, with reduced admission until all galleries are open.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Felix broke a tie with Carl Lewis as the most decorated American ever, and the loaded team of Sydney McLaughlin, Felix, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu produced the fourth-fastest time ever.
China lead the medal table ahead of the USA, while Great Britain are hovering around the top five
A TikToker who was traveling from Connecticut to Los Angeles may have thought she was headed toward the ultimate meet-cute, but instead, she was left in hysterics.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
“You’re rooting for people to do bad? Yikes," said the star American forward, whose stunning "Olimpico" goal Trump apparently missed.
German coach Kim Raisner urged her rider to "really hit" her horse when it wouldn't jump in competition on Friday, and even punched the horse herself.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational is only Jordan Spieth’s second tournament in the past seven weeks due to a lingering injury.
Kevin Durant heard all the doubters who thought this U.S. team was going to crash and burn. He's not sorry to disappoint them.
Some get a gold watch when retiring. Allyson Felix got one final gold medal.
As ratings decline for the Tokyo Games, it's clear that a new broadcast reality is coming.
Here is how the field finished behind winner Ty Gibbs in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International.
Annika Schleu went from first to 31st when Saint Boy would not cooperate