Which freshmen and transfers will step up for the Hurricanes this spring?

Hurricanes spring football begins on Monday, and the excitement is building.

Even though Miami’s season ended on a sour note with a loss to Rutgers in the Pinstripe Bowl, there are many reasons to be optimistic about the Hurricanes’ chances in 2024.

Key returnees and major additions have Miami looking like a challenger in the new-look ACC this year, and spring practice is the first time players and coaches can work together consistently after the offseason.

On Monday, we looked at five key storylines to follow during Miami’s spring practice. On Tuesday, we covered five offensive players who are worth keeping an eye on this spring, and on Wednesday, we looked at defensive players. Here is a look at five new players to watch in March and April. We already named a couple, including quarterback Cameron Ward, so here are five others:

1. Mishael Powell

Powell left last season’s national runner-up, Washington, racking up 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions last year and scoring one touchdown. In three seasons at Washington, he had 92 tackles with four tackles for loss. Powell started 14 of 15 games for the national runner-up, primarily playing cornerback but also spending time at free safety. He played 477 snaps at slot cornerback, 34 at wide cornerback, 122 at safety and 165 in the box, according to Pro Football Focus. Miami has an opening at cornerback and at both safety spots, meaning Powell could be an impact transfer this season.

2. Joshisa “JoJo” Trader

JoJo Trader has been a local high school star for years, first for Miami Central and then for Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood. Trader was rated a four-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings and, playing alongside Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, he notched 757 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on 47 catches as the Lions won their third straight state title. Miami needs to replace wide receiver Colbie Young, who transferred to Georgia, and Trader is an intriguing prospect. Getting on campus for spring football gives him an opportunity to learn the playbook, get in tune with Miami’s quarterbacks and possibly compete for a starting role early.

3. Markel Bell

Markel Bell was Miami’s biggest addition this offseason — literally. Bell, an offensive lineman, stands in around 6-9 and 340 pounds. He is, quite simply, a massive human being. Bell comes to Miami via Holmes Community College in Mississippi, and he was the No. 1 junior college offensive tackle prospect this year. The Hurricanes have two open spots on the offensive line after Javion Cohen and Matt Lee left for the NFL. Although starting tackles Jalen Rivers and Francis Mauigoa return, UM’s staff could consider shuffling the line around to get the five best linemen on the field together.

4. Savion Riley

Riley is another new safety who will look to fill one of the spots left by Kamren Kinchens and James Williams. Riley transferred to UM from Vanderbilt. Last year, he had 48 tackles in eight games. Riley, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining, earned a 63 defensive rating from Pro Football Focus last season. He mostly played free safety last year but played some strong safety, as well, making Riley a versatile option for Miami as it looks to replace both starting safeties.

5. Elijah Alston

Miami has excelled in developing defensive linemen the last two seasons, and they brought in another possible impact player on the line. Alston transferred from Marshall, where he previously played under Lance Guidry. He was one of the Sun Belt’s top defenders last year, racking up 45 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 91.4 defensive grade, which was second among all edge rushers last season. Alston should fit right in with a defensive ends group that includes Rueben Bain, Akheem Mesidor and Nyjalik Kelly.