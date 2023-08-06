Freshmen tight ends impressing Brian Kelly early in fall camp

For both Brian Kelly and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, tight end play has always been a key part of the offensive plan.

We saw a freshman emerge at the position last fall in Mason Taylor, but LSU has really built up the depth at the position behind him this offseason. The Tigers signed a pair of blue-chip tight ends in the 2023 class in Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Mac Markway, with the former being a signing day flip from Vanderbilt.

When Kelly spoke to the media on Thursday following the first practice of fall camp, he said that the performance of those young tight ends was already standing out to him.

“You see (KaMorreun) Pimpton out there, he’s a big-body guy. Soft hands was my first glimpse at him out there,” Kelly said. “If you watch tempo he had a hard time getting lined up but that’s on us, we have to figure out how to get him lined up, maybe just put him in one position and go because he certainly has the tools. And that’s kind of what we thought, he’s much bigger. He’s up to about 245 pounds already when he got on to campus he was at I think 222. He’s done a great job taking care of himself and doing the right things in nutrition. He looks good.

“(Mac) Markway’s moving much better. He’s leaned up, much more agile, because he’s a big body guy that can help us. I think we’ve really built the depth there at the tight end position that we needed around (Mason) Taylor.”

Taylor should be in for a big year in 2023, but with a deeper tight end room this time around, the Tigers could look to work in more multiple tight end sets than the did last season, which is the direction many top programs in college football seem to be heading.

