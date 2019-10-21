Freshmen run wild in FCS

(STATS) - Unleash the freshman running backs.

The four longest rushes in FCS college football this past week were on touchdowns by freshmen. Each rush ranked among the 25 longest this season.

Lehigh's Zaythan Hill tied for the second-longest run of the season with a 94-yard TD in an overtime win over Fordham. Another Patriot League player, Lafayette's Jaden Sutton, scored on an 86-yard run against Georgetown, tying for the eighth-longest this season.

Stetson's Jalen Leary had an 81-yard TD run in a win over Dayton - the 17th-longest this season.

Wofford's Jacquez Allen scored on a 78-yard carry in a win over Western Carolina. It tied for the 21st-longest run this season.