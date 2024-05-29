Freshmen phenoms claim titles and several champions repeat on Day 2 of state track and field championships

May 28—The tremendous success of the Chugiak High girls track and field team in recent years has been propelled by its incredible stable of distance and endurance runners. However, the Mustangs had a sprinter take the state by storm this year, and she continued her dominance at the 2024 Division state track and field championships this weekend.

Despite this being just her fourth year of competing in track and field and first at the prep level, Chugiak's Jihsana Williams has already established herself as the fastest girls runner in Alaska at the high school level.

Her phenomenal freshman season came to a close on Saturday with a handful of impressive performances that resulted in her earning the first state titles of her career. The Mustangs star sprinters blew away the rest of her competition in the Division I girls 100- and 200-meter races with marks of 12:33 and 25.81. She was the anchor on the 4x100 relay team that came in first place with a mark of 51:02, which meant a lot to her to be a part of.

"It feels really good because I know we all wanted it and we just did our big one," Williams said.

She didn't lose any individual races to an in-state opponent this season, and the only race where she didn't cross the finish line was down in Idaho when she came in second.

"Our distance runners are really crazy, and now having me and some of our sprinters doing good, it's looking good for Chugiak," she said.

Staying locked and focused on each task at hand and individual race has been the main key to her success, said Williams.

"I had school and other family stuff going on, so I just stayed locked in with track, did what I needed to do and now I'm here," she said.

Williams is grateful for the experience and opportunity to put her skills to the test and is full of confidence about what she can accomplish in the future.

Dimond first-year standout also has an impressive outing

Williams wasn't the only freshman at the Division I level who capped off a dominant spring season by claiming the first state titles of her career as an individual and as part of a relay team.

On Friday, Dimond's Nevaeh Watkins was crowned champion in the girls high jump — and Saturday, she won the girls 100-meter hurdles, was on the Lynx 4x200 relay team that came in first place (1:46.42) and she came in second place in the girls 300-meter hurdle race as well.

"It feels really good," she said. "I've been working really hard the last two years, and it's been a goal of mine all season to win state."

[Dimond High freshman Nevaeh Watkins aspires to be Alaska's next great hurdler]

Her race in the 100-meter hurdles was a near photo finish after she caught up with and surpassed South's Makaylen King just before crossing the finish line with a new personal record of 15:56.

"I was just thinking, 'Please don't fall, please don't fall, please don't fall,' because we call lane five the cursed lane," Watkins said.

While she didn't fall victim to the lane-five curse, King went tumbling to the ground as she crossed the finish shortly thereafter.

"I felt like I was probably going to fall because my shoe was untied for a little bit, and I was like, 'That's bad news,'" Watkins said.

It wasn't all bad for King who was able to best Watkins in the 300-meter hurdles race as they both set new personal records with marks of 47.28 and 47.65

Up next for Watkins after state is Nike Nationals in June where she will be competing in the high jump after matching her personal best and qualifying mark of 5 foot, 4 inches in the event.

"I was going for (5 foot, 5 inches) but I guess (Friday) wasn't the day for that," Watkins said.

She just missed out on qualifying for the Nike Nationals in the 100-meter hurdles by a tenth of a second.

Ketchikan junior breaks state record and successfully defends title

Sprinters usually try to save their best for last at state meets but in defending Division I boys 100 meter state champion Jason Lorig's case, he made history in the prelims when his qualifying time of 10.81 seconds set a new record at the state meet.

"It feels really great to put myself in Alaska history," he said.

While he had every intention of trying to break the record again in the finals, an initial stumble out of his stance cost him precious seconds and ultimately a chance to best his previous personal best. However, it wasn't enough to stop him from regaining his footing and coming in first place in the race for the second year in a row.

"I'm feeling pretty good, but I'm kind of disappointed in myself (because) I stumbled," Lorig said. "I was trying to get a faster time and set a new state record again."

After almost going undefeated in the 100-meter last year, he was able to complete his mission in his top event in 2024.

"Putting Southeast and Ketchikan on the map is pretty good," said Lorig, who also came in fourth in the 200-meter race but was able to set a new personal record with a mark of 22.56.

Reigning boys Gatorade Player of the Year pulls off repeat and three-peat

Eagle River's Alan Szewczyk Jr. has dominated the track and field scene in the Last Frontier for the past couple of seasons but faced much stiffer competition this year. Nevertheless, the senior was able to successfully defend his Division I state titles in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles on Saturday in the finals.

"I've been working at this since my freshman year of high school, and this year there were a whole lot of challenges in the beginning especially but ultimately, I pulled through so I'm happy with it," Szewczyk said.

In the 110-meter hurdles, he avenged his loss at last week's Region IV championships by besting Bartlett's Tyler Drake with a mark of 15:07 to 15:13.

"It was great because I came here and did what I had to do, and I'm grateful for him because he has been such a great competitor and he really pushed me to be as best as I can this year," Szewczyk said.

In the 300-meter hurdles race, he came out on top a little more comfortably with a mark of 40.02 to pull off a second successful title defense to cap off his prep career as a three-time champion in the event. Szewczyk will be staying close to home when he transitions to college as he has committed to join the University of Alaska Anchorage track and field program.

Division II endurance dynamos continue to dominate long-distance

At last year's state championships, Grace Christian's Robbie Annett took everyone by surprise when he claimed a pair of Division II boys titles in the 800 and 1600-meter races.

While he wasn't able to repeat as champion in the 800 for a second year in a row, the junior was the first to cross the finish line in the 1,600 and 3,200-meter races throughout the 2024 championships.

"It feels great," Annett said after winning the 1,600. "I'm really glad that I got it because it was tough competition."

His top competitor throughout both of the races he won was his teammate Colton Merriner, who finished as a close second in each event. Annett won the 3,200 on Friday in 9:29.28 and the 1,600 on Saturday in 4:24.34, while Merriner recorded runner-up marks of 9:31.22 and a personal record of 4:24.67, respectively.

"It's been super cool all year," he said. "Obviously he is a great runner and we push each other in practice and races every day. I don't think I could do it without him."

This caps quite a successful year for Annett who also won the Division II boys cross-country race as well in the fall. In just over a year, he has been a part of three state championship teams between track, basketball and cross country while claiming five individual titles.

On the Division II girls side, Sikta junior Clare Mullin breezed to the distance running triple crown on Saturday with first-place finishes in the 800- and 1,600-meter races with times of 2:20.39 and 5:18.54. On Friday, she won the 3,200 handily as well with a mark of 11:19.51, increasing her impressive career titles total to a whopping nine dating back to her freshman year when she also won all three distance races.

2024 ASAA state track and field championships

Division I

Girls

Team scores

1. Chugiak 133; 2. South 77; 3. Dimond 76; 4. Colony 48; 5. West 42; 6. Soldotna 42; 7. Juneau-Douglas 39; 8. Palmer 26; 9. Lathrop 24; 10. Eagle River 24; 11. East 12; 12. West Valley 11; 13. Wasilla 7; 14. Service 7; 15. Ketchikan 5; 16. Kodiak 4; 17. North Pole 1

100 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Jihsana Williams 12.33, Chugiak

2. Layla Fields 12.75, West Valley

3. Amaliah Layton 13.02, East

4. Sarah Brown 13.06, Soldotna

5. Fatou Sallah 13.10, West

6. Denali Anderson 13.11, Colony

7. Caelynn Carter 13.28, Wasilla

8. Annelise Larsen 13.30, Colony

200 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Jihsana Williams 25.81, Chugiak

2. Sarah Dittman 26.60, Dimond

3. Leila Petersen 26.88, Palmer

4. Anna Green 27.19, South

5. Layla Fields 27.24, West Valley

6. Sarah Brown 27.51, Soldotna

7. Mary Burnett 27.76, Colony

8. Denali Anderson 28.35, Colony

400 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Alliyah Fields 57.93, Chugiak

2. Leila Petersen 1:00.13, Palmer

3. Petra Knox 1:00.86, Chugiak

4. Annelise Larsen 1:00.87, Colony

5. Skylar Morris 1:01.82, South

6. Ryleigh Ervin 1:02.25, Chugiak

7. Avrey Campbell 1:02.31, Dimond

8. Clara Odden 1:02.54, Ketchikan

800 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Alliyah Fields 2:22.24, Chugiak

2. Ryleigh Ervin 2:22.88, Chugiak

3. Ella Hopkins 2:23.28, Colony

4. Petra Knox 2:23.91, Chugiak

5. Hannah Shaha 2:24.25, Chugiak

6. Solveig Finstad 2:26.08, Lathrop

7. Ashlyn Paynter 2:26.54, Eagle River

8. Hannah Bodkin 2:26.62, Chugiak

1600 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Etta Eller 5:11.93, Juneau-Douglas

2. Ashlyn Paynter 5:11.98, Eagle River

3. Hannah Shaha 5:12.99, Chugiak

4. Elizabeth Page 5:13.04, South

5. Ida Meyer 5:15.57, Juneau-Douglas

6. Ella Hopkins 5:16.51, Colony

7. Emily Moore 5:29.61, Chugiak

8. Aubrey Virgin 5:32.92, Colony

9. Madeleine Lojewski, 5:33.26 East

10. Adria Wuerth 5:37.84, Service

11. Abigail Harver 5:43.76, Kodiak

12. Alise Elliott 5:49.73, South

13. Solveig Finstad 5:52.83, Lathrop

100m Hurdles — 33″ Varsity — Finals

1. Nevaeh Watkins 15.56, Dimond

2. Makaylen King 15.70, South

3. Ellen Kruchoski 17.01, Chugiak

4. Jisselle Blanco 17.10, Kodiak

5. Angelina Chavarria 17.44, Soldotna

6. Kensley Denmon 17.56, Service

7. Linnea Loretan 17.70, Ketchikan

8. Kynedi Clark 17.71, Palmer

300m Hurdles — 30″ Varsity — Finals

1. Makaylen King 47.28, South

2. Nevaeh Watkins 47.65, Dimond

3. Anaulie Sedivy 47.70, Soldotna

4. Caelynn Carter 48.26, Wasilla

5. Linnea Loretan 49.16, Ketchikan

6. Emily Moore 49.65, Chugiak

7. Raegan Kingry 52.40, North Pole

8. Samantha Jensen 56.79 Chugiak

4x100 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Chugiak 51.02

2. Colony 51.28

3. Dimond 51.72

4. East 52.02

5. Lathrop 52.26

6. Soldotna 52.26

7. Service 52.54

8. Ketchikan 53.65

4x200 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Dimond 1:46.42

2. Chugiak 1:47.35

3. South 1:48.36

4. Soldotna 1:49.08

5. Colony 1:50.33

6. Palmer 1:50.61

7. Lathrop 1:52.12

8. Ketchikan 1:57.72

4x400 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Chugiak 4:09.76

2. Soldotna 4:12.49

3. Lathrop 4:13.81

4. South 4:14.27

5. Colony 4:18.27

6. Dimond 4:19.25

7. Ketchikan 4:23.55

8. Juneau-Douglas 4:29.07

4x800 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Chugiak 9:41.34

2. Juneau-Douglas 9:46.93

3. Dimond 10:03.33

4. Soldotna 10:06.78

5. Colony 10:12.04

6. West, 10:28.14a

7. Eagle River 10:40.61

8. West Valley 11:51.41

Discus — 1kg Varsity — Finals

1. Leileanah Toleafoa 112′09.00, West

2. Mona Koko 111′06.00, West

3. Shayvon Williams 110′04.00, Chugiak

4. Audrie Fischer 107′08.00, Colony

5. Juliet Innes 106′03.00, Soldotna

6. Josephine Mata 105′10.00, West

7. Mia Christensen 104′03.00, Wasilla

8. Sarah Stantus 102′10.00, Eagle River

Triple Jump Varsity — Finals

1. Gabrielle Okorodudu 36′04.75, Eagle River

2. Makaylen King 35′00.25, South

3. Maya Tirpack 34′03.50, South

4. Sophia Allen 34′02.25, Colony

5. Avrey Campbell 33′11.25, Dimond

6. Isabella Pederson 33′07.25, Eagle River

7. Jane Malouf 33′01.50, Service

8. Samantha Jensen 32′08.00, Chugiak

Boys

Team scores

1. Bartlett 75; 2. Chugiak 61; 3. South Anchorage 52; 4. Soldotna 48; 5. Juneau-Douglas 43; 6. Ketchikan 39; 7. Kodiak 37; 8. West Valley 37; 9. Colony 35; 10. West 34; 11. East 31; 12. Eagle River 26; 13. Dimond 23; 14. North Pole 11; 15. Service 10; 16. Lathrop 8; 17. Wasilla 3; 18. Thunder Mountain 2

100 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Jason Lorig 11.06, Ketchikan

2. Wilder Dillingham 11.26, Juneau-Douglas

3. Marquez Nevitte 11.26, Bartlett

4. Beckett Stolp 11.27, West

5. Levi Skipps 11.37, North Pole

6. Andon Wolverton 11.53, Soldotna

7. Tyce Escott 11.54, Soldotna

8. Elijah Williams 12.24, Chugiak

200 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Wilder Dillingham 22.20, Juneau-Douglas

2. Curtis Beck 22.34, West Valley

3. Alan Szewczyk Jr. 22.43, Eagle River

4. Jason Lorig 22.56, Ketchikan

5. Marquez Nevitte 22.94, Bartlett

6. Jabari Johnson 23.15, Chugiak

7. Cooper Scherffius 23.19, Chugiak

8. Corin Baranoski 23.54, West Valley

400 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Curtis Beck 49.36, West Valley

2. Wilder Dillingham 49.38, Juneau-Douglas

3. Henry Vail 51.22, Ketchikan

4. Niko Alvarado 51.57, North Pole

5. Akobo Riek 51.58, East

6. Elijah Lemaster 52.21, Bartlett

7. Ethan Stiller 52.41, Dimond

8. Matt Varney 53.80, Chugiak

800 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Murphy Kimball 1:57.04, West

2. Owen Hayes 1:58.74, Chugiak

3. Nick Iverson 1:59.31, Juneau-Douglas

4. Caleb Lillo 2:00.10, South

5. AJ Glover 2:00.91, Dimond

6. Elias Litzow 2:01.91, Kodiak

7. Casey Styles 2:02.04, Ketchikan

8. Miles Grimes 2:02.56, Kodiak

1600 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Tobias Buchanan 4:25.77, Colony

2. Elias Litzow 4:27.37, Kodiak

3. Owen Hayes 4:27.67, Chugiak

4. Vebjorn Flagstad 4:28.89, South

5. Jaxon Henrie 4:30.97, South

6. Miles Grimes 4:32.40, Kodiak

7. Rowan Robinson 4:33.73, South

8. Blaise Boyer 4:34.96, South

9. Erik Thompson 4:36.09, Thunder Mountain

10. Edgar Jesus Vera 4:37.08, Juneau-Douglas

11. Elias Oswald 4:37.87, Service

12. Casey Styles 4:38.21, Ketchikan

13. Parker Larson 4:41.04, Chugiak

14. Cirdan Vonnahme 4:41.79, West Valley

15. Owen Harth 4:43.05, South

16. Ryker Riggs 6:12.75, Service

110m Hurdles — 39″ Varsity — Finals

1. Alan Szewczyk Jr. 15.07, Eagle River

2. Tyler Drake 15.13, Bartlett

3. Isaiah Douyon 15.79, South

4. Manuel Silva 15.81, Kodiak

5. William Klein 16.22, Soldotna

6. Fafo Lefano 16.36, South

7. Matthew Macapugay 16.93, Kodiak

8. Sean Gainan 17.76, Bartlett

300m Hurdles — 36″ Varsity — Finals

1. Alan Szewczyk Jr. 40.02, Eagle River

2. Manuel Silva 41.25, Kodiak

3. Wyatt Faircloth 41.61, Soldotna

4. Gabriel Almeida 42.30, Soldotna

5. Isaiah Douyon 42.83, South

6. Makai Warren-Dowl 43.04, Chugiak

7. Malachi Coski 44.07, Dimond

8. Finley Hightower 44.72, Thunder Mountain

4x100 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. West 43.59

2. Chugiak, 43.95

3. Bartlett, 44.06

4. North Pole 44.40

5. Ketchikan 44.51

6. Thunder Mountain 44.70

7. South 44.76

8. Soldotna 50.10

4x200 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Soldotna 1:31.09

2. West 1:31.15

3. Chugiak 1:31.61

4. West Valley 1:32.37

5. Bartlett 1:34.69

6. South 1:34.79

7. Ketchikan 1:37.42

4x400 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Chugiak 3:27.31

2. Dimond 3:29.78

3. Soldotna 3:30.29

4. Ketchikan 3:31.53

5. Kodiak 3:31.62

6. West Valley 3:35.11

7. South 3:36.27

8. Juneau-Douglas 3:37.94

4x800 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Dimond 8:11.56

2. Soldotna 8:12.46

3. Juneau-Douglas 8:20.53

4. Chugiak 8:27.98

5. Ketchikan 8:28.00

6. Kodiak 8:33.40

7. South 8:36.64

8. West Valley 9:12.61

Shot Put — 12lb Varsity — Finals

1. Deuce Alailefaleula 50′10.50, Bartlett

2. Kevin Steger 47′08.25, Soldotna

3. George Lane 46′03.75, East

4. Kent Maramba 45′04.50, Kodiak

5. Tino Timu 44′09.25, Kodiak

6. Ryvre Howell 44′07.00, Chugiak

7. Benjemin Holladay 44′06.75, Colony

8. Kenton Phelps 43′03.25, Colony

Triple Jump Varsity — Finals

1. A'Lante Owens-Player 46′01.00, Bartlett

2. Tyler Drake 41′11.75, Bartlett

3. Isaiah Douyon 41′09.25, South

4. Paul King 39′11.75, Juneau-Douglas

5. Matthew Jackson 39′11.25, East

6. Maverick Kirsch 39′08.75, West

7. Kenneth Motton 39′06.75, Colony

8. Andy Ramirez 39′01.75, Juneau-Douglas

Division II

Girls

Team scores

1. Sitka 94.5; 2. Homer 76; 3. Grace Christian 63; 4. Tri-Valley 62; 5. Mountain City Christian Academy 56; 6. Seward 40; 7. Redington 39; 8. Monroe Catholic 28; 9. Unalakleet 27; 10. Valdez 20; 11. Delta Junction 20; 12. Kenai Central 19; 13. Su Valley 13; 14. Gustavus 6; 15. Haines 6; 16. Ben Eielson 4; 17. Lumen Christi 2; 18. Ninilchik 1; 19. Houston 1; 20. Hutchison 0.5

100 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Taylor Eddington 12.85, Tri-Valley

2. Jenna Houck 13.00, Mountain City Christian

3. Izzy Kizer 13.26, Valdez

4. Adalyna Moore 13.39, Sitka

5. Hayla Trigg 13.57, Sitka

6. Kenleigh Newton 13.57, Monroe Catholic

7. Jaelynn Kennon 13.62, Homer

8. Heidi Bedingfield 13.93, Su Valley

200 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Taylor Eddington 26.70, Tri-Valley

2. Ourea Busk 26.84, Unalakleet

3. Jenna Houck 27.55, Mountain City Christian

4. Mya Campbell 27.74, Redington

5. Adalyna Moore 28.22, Sitka

6. Kenleigh Newton 28.43, Monroe Catholic

7. Hayla Trigg 28.56, Sitka

8. Heidi Bedingfield 29.01, Su Valley

400 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Ourea Busk 57.79, Unalakleet

2. Taylor Eddington 59.65, Tri-Valley

3. Tagan Rinner 1:01.80, Grace Christian

4. Brightly Thoning 1:03.69, Homer

5. Regan Seibert 1:04.40, Seward

6. Beatrix McDonough 1:04.81, Homer

7. Adelyn McCorison 1:04.81, Ninilchik

8. Sarah Murphy 1:05.00, Grace Christian

800 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Clare Mullin 2:20.39, Sitka

2. Tagan Rinner 2:23.45, Grace Christian

3. Iris Haas 2:28.23, Delta Junction

4. Beatrix McDonough 2:29.03, Homer

5. Sydney Mondeel 2:31.84, Grace Christian

6. Hailey Ingalls 2:31.93, Seward

7. Ari'el Godinez Long 2:33.62, Haines

8. Marina Dill 2:34.83, Sitka

1600 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Clare Mullin 5:18.54, Sitka

2. Iris Haas 5:27.63, Delta Junction

3. Marina Dill 5:32.07, Sitka

4. Sydney Mondeel 5:32.48, Grace Christian

5. Ourea Busk 5:32.51, Unalakleet

6. Hailey Ingalls 5:40.55, Seward

7. Calla Fish 5:46.29, Su Valley

8. Claira Booz 5:50.87, Homer

9. Saydi Cardoso 5:52.57, Redington

10. Juniper Ingalls 5:55.60, Seward

11. Katie Van Buskirk 5:56.06, Seward

12. Aliyah Merculief 6:00.57, Sitka

13. Selah Brueckner 6:03.56, Seward

14. Emily Moss 6:03.92a, Kenai Central

15. Anya Simard 6:07.17, Monroe Catholic

16. Jaela Marchbanks 6:09.54, Homer

100m Hurdles — 33″ Varsity — Finals

1. Hope Jackson 16.57, Grace Christian

2. McKinley Eddington 16.80, Tri-Valley

3. Emma Mersdorf 17.62, Mountain City Christian

4. Emma Heuer 17.71, Sitka

5. Annareese Carroll 18.03, Redington

6. Avery Reger 18.44, Grace Christian

7. Teslin Brannan 19.11, Ben Eielson

300m Hurdles — 30″ Varsity — Finals

1. Gracie Miotke 45.78, Homer

2. Jenna Houck 48.53, Mountain City Christian

3. Natalie Hall 49.56, Sitka

4. McKinley Eddington 49.61, Tri-Valley

5. Maddie Haas 50.32, Seward

6. Hope Jackson 51.50, Grace Christian

7. Eilish Keenan 52.86, Su Valley

8. Kenleigh Newton 53.75, Monroe Catholic

4x100 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Homer 52.39

2. Tri Valley 52.56

3. Seward 53.34

4. Sitka 54.07

5. Valdez 54.12

6. Monroe Catholic 54.79

7. Redington 55.20

8. Nome-Beltz 57.58

4x200 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Sitka 1:51.03

2. Homer 1:53.15

3. Grace Christian 1:53.19

4. Monroe Catholic 1:54.80

5. Su Valley 1:57.20

6. Tri-Valley 1:59.39

7. Haines 2:02.26

8. Kenai Central 2:03.07

4x400 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Homer 4:14.71

2. Sitka 4:18.46

3. Mountain City Christian 4:24.69

4. Su Valley 4:26.71

5. Seward 4:34.35

6. Tri-Valley 4:36.22

7. Monroe Catholic 4:38.49

8. Nome-Beltz 4:46.71

4x800 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Homer 10:32.29

2. Seward 10:34.51

3. Sitka 10:40.35

4. Mountain City Christian 10:52.44

5. Tri Valley 11:18.92

6. Su Valley 11:35.15

7. Kenai Central 12:03.17

8. Valdez12:32.53

Discus — 1kg Varsity — Finals

1. Emma Beck 124′05.00, Kenai Central

2. Jieaya Siatini 118′07.00, Mountain City Christian

3. Auden Cress 106′06.00, Homer

4. Alexia Pike 104′08.00, Redington

5. Nadia Chernich 92′03.00, Monroe Catholic

6. Amara Warren 87′05.00, Lumen Christi

7. Elizebeth Miner 86′02.00, Tri-Valley

8. Elise Brady 85′02.00, Sitka

Triple Jump Varsity — Finals

1. Mya Campbell 34′00.00, Redington

2. Caroline Klebs 32′04.50, Grace Christian

3. Ourea Busk 32′03.50, Unalakleet

4. Robin Cronin 31′11.25, Seward

5. McKinley Eddington 31′03.00, Tri-Valley

6. Kelsey Prax 31′00.75, Valdez

7. Izzy Kizer 31′00.75, Valdez

8. Abby Sampson 30′10.50, Hutchison

Boys

Team scores

1. Sitka 127.5; 2. Grace Christian 66; 3. Mountain City Christian Academy 63; 4. Kenai Central 60; 5. Seward 54.5; 6. Valdez 33; 7. Monroe Catholic 30; 8. Petersburg 23; 9. Su Valley 20; 10. Tri-Valley 19; 11. Delta Junction 17; 12. Nikiski 12; 13. Redington 10.5; 14. Nome-Beltz 10; 15. Hutchison 9.5; 16. Haines 9; 17. Homer 9; 18. Bethel 4; 19. Holy Rosary Academy 1

100 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Ronan Bickling 11.54, Seward

2. Calder Prussian 11.71, Sitka

3. Andrew Baczuk 11.72, Valdez

4. Brady Bevard 11.87, Delta Junction

5. Jaidhen Oyao 11.93, Mountain City Christian

6. Michael Renshaw 11.95, Tri-Valley

7. Jacob Shockey 12.03, Su Valley

8. Hendrik Cumps 12.13, Petersburg

200 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Calder Prussian 23.47, Sitka

2. Ronan Bickling 23.56, Seward

3. Billy Bast 23.75, Monroe Catholic

4. Dezi Olney-Miller 24.14, Sitka

5. Nolan Warren 24.19, Mountain City Christian

6. Brady Bevard 24.31, Delta Junction

7. Cordell Randall 24.51, Tri-Valley

8. Merrick McCumby 24.97, Valdez

400 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Orson Hoogendorn 51.73, Nome-Beltz

2. Billy Bast 52.12, Monroe Catholic

3. Francis Myers 52.41, Sitka

4. Gideon Schrock 52.92, Seward

5. Brady Bevard 53.32, Delta Junction

6. Dezi Olney-Miller 53.47, Sitka

7. Tristin Nicholson 55.04, Monroe Catholic

8. Jack Laker 55.41, Kenai Central

800 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Gregory Fallon 1:55.59, Kenai Central

2. Robbie Annett 1:55.83, Grace Christian

3. Colton Merriner 1:56.89, Grace Christian

4. Lukas Underhile 2:00.41, Mountain City Christian

5. Annan Weiland 2:04.22, Sitka

6. Ryder Maguire 2:04.38, Nikiski

7. Rafe Caruthers 2:05.78, Valdez

8. Jai Badajos 2:09.59, Homer

1600 Meters Varsity — Finals

1. Robbie Annett 4:24.34, Grace Christian

2. Colton Merriner 4:24.67, Grace Christian

3. Annan Weiland 4:37.14, Sitka

4. Connor Hitchcock 4:38.37, Sitka

5. Preston Kopp 4:41.11, Mountain City Christian

6. Rafe Caruthers 4:41.11, Valdez

7. Trey Demmert 4:45.17, Sitka

8. Ryder Maguire 4:47.44, Nikiski

9. Johannes Bynagle 4:51.06, Homer

10. Jai Badajos 4:55.25, Homer

11. James Fox 4:58.91, Delta Junction

12. Andrew Severs 4:59.42, Glennallen

13. Loch Johnson 5:01.26, Ben Eielson

14. Andrew Hansen 5:01.48, Haines

15. Alexander VanMeter 5:11.25, Homer

110m Hurdles — 39″ Varsity — Finals

1. Nolan Warren 17.18, Mountain City Christian

2. Rowan Olney-Miller 17.45, Sitka

3. Asher McGlinchy 17.50, Monroe Catholic

4. Felix Myers 17.54, Sitka

5. JC Davis 17.96, Haines

6. Matthew Krol 18.47, Kenai Central

7. Noah Pawuk 18.65, Petersburg

8. Jomar Molina 18.94, Sitka

300m Hurdles — 36″ Varsity — Finals

1. Nolan Warren 41.97, Mountain City Christian

2. Caymen Kingery 43.15, Su Valley

2. Tristin Nicholson 43.15, Monroe Catholic

4. Zane Robinson 44.06, Hutchison

5. JC Davis 44.53, Haines

6. Felix Myers 45.00, Sitka

7. Luke Walter 45.53, Monroe Catholic

8. Ethan Clark 46.56, Sitka

4x100 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Seward 45.79

2. Valdez 45.92a

3. Sitka 46.03

4. Tri-Valley 46.40

5. Mountain City Christian 47.08

6. Su Valley 47.93

7. Hutchison 48.07

8. Nome-Beltz 51.78

4x200 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Sitka 1:34.96

2. Valdez 1:35.57

3. Seward1:35.84

4. Mountain City Christian 1:36.16

5. Kenai Central 1:38.48

6. Homer 1:39.99

7. Monroe Catholic 1:41.05

8. Grace Christian 1:43.06

4x400 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Sitka 3:35.51

2. Grace Christian 3:37.45

3. Seward 3:38.65

4. Mountain City Christian 3:40.90

5. Valdez 3:43.15

6. Kenai Central 3:43.39

7. Su Valley 3:47.82

8. Nome-Beltz 4:12.77

4x800 Relay Varsity — Finals

1. Sitka 8:19.03

2. Delta Junction 8:42.02

3. Homer 8:43.28

4. Grace Christian 9:15.43

5. Valdez 9:24.37

6. Seward 9:27.55

7. Holy Rosary Academy 9:41.03

Shot Put — 12lb Varsity — Finals

1. James Wright 45′00.00, Kenai Central

2. Truit McCaughey 44′11.50, Nikiski

3. Elijah Whitacre 42′08.75, Petersburg

4. Elliott Switzer 41′07.75, Mountain City Christian

5. Dylan Peterson 41′03.25, Sitka

6. William Roberts 40′01.75, Kenai Central

7. Blaine Smith 39′06.75, Mountain City Christian

8. Marcus Champ 38′10.00, Ben Eielson

Triple Jump Varsity — Finals

1. Francis Myers 41′04.75, Sitka

2. Cole McLaughlin 40′02.25, Sitka

3. Myles Campbell 39′03.25, Redington

4. Hendrik Cumps 38′10.00, Petersburg

5. Gage Ivy 38′05.00, Kenai Central

6. Zane Robinson 37′10.75, Hutchison

7. Jaidhen Oyao 37′07.00, Mountain City Christian

8. Barrett McCumby 37′05.50, Valdez