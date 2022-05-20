Which freshmen matter the most for Penn State in 2022?

Penn State pulled together quite an incredible recruiting class for the Class of 2022, ranking among the best in the nation. And naturally, some members of the latest recruiting haul figure to step into some meaningful roles as early as this upcoming season. 247Sports highlighted a list of 100 true freshmen across the country they deemed to “matter” the most for their respective programs this fall, and a pair of Penn State players made the cut.

Running back Nick Singleton and defensive tackle Zane Durant were among the top freshmen that matter the most in 2022 according to 247Sports, and it is easy to see why that would be the case.

Singleton was the top running back in the Class of 2022 and he enrolled early to get started with the offense this past spring. Penn State had some mighty struggles on the ground last season and the hope is Singleton is ready to carry the load for the Nittany Lions quickly.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about Singleton;

The No. 1 back in the Top247 is as ready-to-contribute as they come. He’s got a college-ready frame (6-foot, 210 pounds) with legitimate track speed, above-average athleticism and proven production (12.4 ypc as a HS senior). Singleton might be starting by midseason.

The spring also saw Durant get started on the defensive line, which paid off well. Durant was among the most impressive players this spring and he is already making a case for some playing time in the fall for the defensive line.

Here is what 247Sports had to say about Durant;

It’s pretty unusual for a young defensive linemen to play for Penn State, a program with a usually rigid developmental track for young linemen. But Durant has forced his way into the conversation after a stellar spring.

The odds feel pretty good we will be hearing both of these players’ names this fall, and it may not be long until each is a leading face at their respective positions. Penn State does have some other true freshmen that have bright futures ahead of them, including quarterback Drew Allar and defensive lineman Dani Dennis-Sutton, but as far as the impact these players will have on 2022, it is hard to argue any will have a larger impact than Singleton, and perhaps Durant as well.

