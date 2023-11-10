Freshmen on defense among players to watch for Florida football against No. 19 LSU

As the season winds down, Florida football will continue to usher in a youth movement while trying to remain competitive against top-flight competition.

The Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will begin a stretch of three straight games against ranked opponents on Saturday at No. 9 LSU (7:30 p.m., SEC Network).

Florida has played nine true freshmen in every game this season and have two true freshmen starters -- safety Jordan Castell and wide receiver Eugene Wilson III.

"They came here with the intent of being competitive," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "Many of these guys have earned playing time and I think it is what it is, I think part of building a program. You've got to go through some of the growing pains now, but I do think it will be beneficial."

LSU (6-3, 4-2 SEC). coming off a 42-28 loss to No. 8 Alabama, is returning to Tiger Stadium, where it is 4-0 this season. Florida has six players on its roster from Louisiana, including the running back tandem of Trevor Etienne and Montrell Johnson, who will be motivated to play well in front of family and friends.

"We've got some kids from Louisiana, and I think any time you go back to your home state, there's an element of that, that is significant," Napier said. "We play in the SEC. Every week presents a great opportunity, there's always challenges to each opponent that we play. This is going to be a great opportunity for this team and some of the individual players on our team."

Here are five players to watch for Saturday's Florida-LSU matchup:

QB Graham Mertz

Mertz has completed 221 of 299 passes for 2,409 yards with 17 TDs to 2 interceptions, throwing multiple TD passes in 5 straight games. His completion percentage (73.9 percent) still leads the SEC. Mertz could end up with a big day passing against LSU's suspect secondary, provided UF's offensive line gives him time to throw. He's been sacked 26 times this season. Mertz has thrown multiple TD passes in five straight games.

RB Trevor Etienne

A Jennings, La., native, Etienne grew up dreaming of playing in Death Valley. "I’ve always wanted a chance to play in that stadium, now I get to, now I get a chance," Etienne said. "Definitely it’s a dream come true now just being able to play in Death Valley. I mean I’m on an opposing team and I hope we get the victory, but it will still be great to play in that stadium.” Etienne rushed for 80 yards and 1 TD last week against Arkansas while amassing 206 all-purpose yards (80 rushing, 43 receiving, 88 returns). For the season, Etienne has rushed for 529 yards on 6.0 yards per carry with 4 TDs.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall continued his strong final season for Florida with 5 catches for 55 yards and 1 TD. For the season, Pearsall ranks fifth in the SEC in receiving with 55 catches for 773 yards and 4 TDs. Pearsall should have some favorable matchups on Saturday against a young, banged up LSU secondary.

S Jordan Castell

Castell will be making his 10th start of the season as a true freshman and is coming off one of his best games with 11 tackles, 1 pass breakup and his first career interception against Arkansas. For the season, Castell ranks second on UF in tackles (51), including 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 pass breakups and an interception.

DL Kelby Collins

Collins, another true freshman, had 7 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble last week against Arkansas. A former Under Armour All-American, the 6-4, 270-pound Collins should get more opportunities as a strong-side defensive end with Jack Pyburn out for the season with a torn ACL. Collins has 17 tackles, 1.5 sacks and 3 quarterback hurries on the season.

