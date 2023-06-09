Is freshman Ryan Staub the favorite to back up Shedeur Sanders?

It’s looking less and less likely that Colorado will add another quarterback from the transfer portal, meaning that either incoming freshmen Ryan Staub, Kasen Weisman or walk-on Colton Allen will assume the ever-important role of backup behind expected starter Shedeur Sanders.

As of now, Staub is likely the frontrunner to be No. 2 on the depth chart with Weisman and Allen following. Staub, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound three-star prospect from West Ranch, California, enrolled early and was in Boulder for spring practices, which should give him a significant leg up over Weisman.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In his latest offensive depth chart projection, Jake Schwanitz of DNVR Buffs wrote the following on why Staub is Colorado’s current top QB option behind Sanders:

Behind Sheduer, it gets a bit muddy. Colorado has three incoming freshmen behind #2 and it’s anyone’s game to become the backup quarterback. Ryan Staub and Colton Allen were in Boulder for spring practices this year and have the early lead over Kasen Weisman. Considering that Allen is a walk-on, Staub is the early leader to back up Sanders this year.

Projecting Colorado’s offensive depth chart for 2023. Check out @JakeDNVR’s full article packed with analysis ⬇️https://t.co/WG4jaB1AvS#SkoBuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/0DEp8mUeAX — DNVR Buffs (@DNVR_Buffs) June 8, 2023

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Advertisement

More Football!

College 12-Pack Podcast: Nick Saban vs Kirby Smart, who is No. 1? College football analyst believes Deion Sanders will never win a national title Javon Antonio, Omarion Miller turning heads during summer workouts

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire