Can freshman quarterback Rocco Becht be Iowa State's offensive star?

AMES – The thought had to occur to a not-insignificant portion of the Iowa State fan base.

After watching quarterback Rocco Becht and the Cyclone offense finally, mercifully not only move the football but put it in the end zone by way of air, the question was too obvious to ignore.

What if Iowa State, for so long dependent on the rush and its future NFL running backs, decided to push its now-ineffective running game aside and just throw the heck out of the ball?

Well, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell had a pretty blunt answer.

“We’re never going to do that,” Campbell said Tuesday.

That answers that. Sort of.

While Iowa State is unlikely to unveil a new Air Raid offense Saturday with its trip to No. 14 Oklahoma (6 p.m., FS1), the Cyclones will almost assuredly rely more on their passing game as it finds success and the running game flounders.

“The reality of it is, is what we’re going to do is whatever it takes to win the football game,” Campbell said. “Our goal isn’t to set every record on offense or defense or special teams.

“Our goal is to win the game, and what recipe allows our team within the football game to give us the best chance to win the game.”

A shift in Iowa State's offensive approach

Iowa State (2-2, 1-0 Big 12) has historically leaned on running backs such as David Montgomery and Breece Hall, now both collecting paychecks from NFL franchises, as the cornerstones of effective offenses, even with Brock Purdy, the most successful quarterback in program history and now the San Francisco 49ers’ undefeated starter, at the helm.

Now, though, the Cyclones are averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry behind a shaky offensive line and with unproven running backs.

There seemed to be an acknowledgement last weekend that the passing game was going to have to move into the spotlight as first-year offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase shifted to a heavier dose of throwing in a 34-27 win over Oklahoma that saw Becht throw for 345 yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s fun to watch (Becht) and Nate at the same time kind of coming into their own,” Campbell said. “It’s going to be a journey.”

The pass-first shift seemed to occur in the second half against the Cowboys following the Cyclones’ second possession. That drive started with a rush for two yards and then a rush for a loss of two. A Becht completion for 11 yards moved the chains, but a first-down rush for one yard and a third-and-9 rush for no-gain put the running game’s ineffectiveness on display.

What came next was a two-play (both passes) touchdown drive followed by another touchdown possession featuring big passing plays augmented by the run rather than the opposite.

“You have to adjust sometimes during a game, whether you’re doing better in the pass game or the run game,” Becht said. “Last week it was the pass game, and we prepared for that during the week.

“We went to that side of the playbook. That’s how we’ll really look at it going into the next couple games.”

Pass-happy strategy is risky against Oklahoma

While airing it out may seem like a simple solution, the timing to even try to implement such a change would be difficult, at best.

The Cyclones are three-touchdown underdogs to the Sooners (4-0, 1-0), whose quick-strike offense may be best countered by something more methodical and conservative than a full-out passing attack implemented on the fly.

“You’re asking an offense to grow that you don’t know what you’re exactly growing until the lights come on,” Campbell said of a group heavily populated by underclassmen and inexperienced contributors. “Part of our identity is getting an identity. You’ve got to know who you’re getting an identity with a little bit. I knew there would be some early bumps for this offense because you’re talking about a brand-new quarterback, brand-new tailbacks, a lot of brand-new receivers and some young guys even at the tight end position.

“You can’t just say we’re going to be this or we’re going to be that. You have to have the ability to adapt. I do think we’re doing a really good job of adapting right now and you’re adapting on the run rather than a full year of we knew what these guys could do or not do.

“Practice gives you a lot of answers but until you get out there, you’re really trying to evolve on the run right now.”

Becht's performance gives Cyclones opportunity to build around passing game

That relying more on the pass is even an option is a testament to Becht, who came into the season as an unknown quantity thrust into the job after last year’s starter, Hunter Dekkers, was embroiled in the state’s gambling probe.

Becht, a redshirt freshman, has completed 65 percent of his passes for 897 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

“Confidence at that level and at that position, it’s earned,” Campbell said. “You can’t breathe it into somebody, you can’t hope it into somebody. You have to earn it.

“I know we didn’t get the results at times the two games prior to (Oklahoma State), but you saw him continuing to gain confidence and momentum.”

That leaves the Cyclones with at least the opportunity to give its running game time to find its legs while letting Becht be more of a focal point.

“There’s a lot more responsibility,” Becht said, “but I feel like I’ve done a good enough job to show (the coaching staff) that I can have that on my shoulders.

“We’re a good enough team to pass the ball like we did Saturday. We’ve got weapons all over the place, and we’ve got talented players.”

