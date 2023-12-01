Freshman quarterback Brock Glenn might start for FSU football in ACC Championship Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The quarterback situation for Florida State has been unsettled over the last two games.

Jordan Travis, the face of FSU's return to prominence and Heisman Trophy hopeful, suffered a season-ending left leg injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18 in his final game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The next man up was redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker.

Rodemaker played the majority of the game against North Alabama and earned his first victory as a starter against Florida on Nov. 25 in Gainesville.

Rodemaker's status for Saturday's ACC Championship against Louisville is in doubt, however, per multiple reports and confirmed to the Democrat.

FSU coach Mike Norvell also addressed Rodemaker's status Friday, saying a decision would be made Saturday.

The next quarterback up behind Rodemaker would be third-string, true freshman Brock Glenn, who has seen action this season but has not played a full game or started.

Here are three things to know about the Seminoles' starter against Louisville.

Brock Glenn had a successful high school football career

A four-star prospect out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee, Glenn was the No. 13 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2023 and No. 7 overall prospect in Tennessee by 247Sports. He also made it to the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback competition.

His senior year he passed for 1,413 yards, completing 74-of-126 passes for 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions. Glenn had three games where he threw for three touchdowns.

Glenn also had no issue running the ball, recording 443 yards rushing on 45 attempts and finding the end zone seven times. He led Lausanne Collegiate to an 8-2 record.

He committed to FSU on Nov. 21, 2022, after originally committing to Ohio State in July of that year.

Brock Glenn is adjusting to the college pace

Florida State football players take part in drills during an FSU spring football practice of the 2023 season on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Even prior to Travis' injury, FSU head coach Mike Norvell did talk about playing Glenn in what was expected to be a blowout game against North Alabama. He did see playing time against the Lions, but only after the Seminoles were able to dig themselves out of a 13-0 hole, outscoring North Alabama 58-0 the rest of the game.

"I think Brock's worked at a high level," Norvell said in a practice prior to the North Alabama game. "He missed three or four weeks, but he was very involved in all things meeting-wise and controlled all the things he could control.

"I think he got better through it. I see growth and he is a very talented young man and he has great ability. He's got to be ready for whenever his number is called and be able to go out there and execute. He's preparing like every week and if his number is called, he's got to show up."

During spring camp, Glenn spoke to media and talked about his progress in adjusting to the college game. He said that he was asking a lot of questions to Travis and complimented the rest of the quarterback room.

"I ask a lot of questions. I probably get on his nerves," Glenn said during the 2023 spring camp. "On every play, I am asking a question. But Jordan has been the best. He's so humble, he's a great guy.

"I spent a lot of time with him off the field, he's just a great guy. He's been outstanding in helping me. He's never frustrated if I ask too many questions. None of them are, Tate, AJ or (quarterbacks coach Tony) Tokarz. I ask a lot of questions, they definitely help me out and are happy to answer."

Glenn saw his first career action late in FSU's game against Southern Miss on Sept. 9, seeing the Seminoles walk away with a wide 66-13 win. It would later be announced that Glenn sustained an undisclosed injury in the game and was out for a handful of weeks early on in the season.

Brock Glenn shows off mobile play with FSU football

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Brock Glenn (11) gets pushed down by Florida Gators defensive end Princely Umanmielen (1) during second half action as Florida takes on Florida State at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Glenn has played in three games this season: Southern Miss, North Alabama and Florida. The Southern Miss and North Alabama appearances were made after FSU had built up a large lead. His Florida appearance was brief after Rodemaker went down with an injury, but would eventually return.

Over three games, he's only passed for 35 yards, completing 2-of-4 passes. However, he's proven to be a threat on the ground, recording 37 yards rushing on six attempts and scored his first career touchdown against North Alabama.

We really haven't seen Glenn throw the ball, which he will need to do a lot more if he ends up starting, but has proven he can be a mobile threat on the ground. Inexperince is a concern as Glenn could be starting the biggest game of the year for FSU.

HOW TO WATCH ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

