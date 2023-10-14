Freshman QB uses lessons from former NFL Pro Bowler in first start on Senior Night

WESTWOOD — Want to know who wins in a battle between an Eagle and a Hawk? Just ask Xaverian Brothers quarterback Will Wood.

“A Hawk always wins,” Wood said.

The freshman quarterback made sure that held true in his first varsity start Friday night in a 35-24 win over BC High. He completed 10 of 16 passing attempts for 133 yards and three touchdowns.

If you had never heard of the Natick resident, you’re most likely not alone. Xaverian's typical starting quarterback, is Weston resident Henry Hasselbeck. He was in jersey on the sideline. That last name might ring a bell. Henry, who is committed to play football at Michigan State University, is the son of former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck. The three-time pro bowler has been helping Wood and his son since this offseason.

“(I've) been working with Coach Hasselbeck for a while now, since the spring,” Wood said. “Henry has been a great friend, great mentor, couldn’t have been better.”

A few years ago, Wood suffered a partial tear in his knee, and still wears a brace. Now he has a win for his upperclassmen on senior night.

Senior Denzil Pierre finished with 167 yards rushing on 24 carries and one touchdown in the win. Senior captain Mike O’Connor (Franklin) had 9 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns — one running, one receiving. Jonathon Monteiro (Randolph) had a 9-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter.

“They’ve been great,” Wood said of his seniors. “Denzil became a big leader. Henry, John Monteiro, (Wellesley's) Charlie (Comella) will be back soon for the playoffs. (Canton's) Hunter (Molway), Mike O’Connell and all the rest.”

Sophomore Dave Chiavegato (Walpole) caught a 13-yard touchdown in the first quarter for the Hawks. Xaverian found themselves up 21-0 in the third quarter. However, the Eagles fought back and cut the lead to 21-16 after a Richard Jackson touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

The momentum shifted, but the Hawks freshman QB stayed cool and drove down the field.

“Ice water in the veins,” Xaverian coach Al Fornaro said. “He’s a confident young man and he’s a really good quarterback. He’s learning a lot behind Henry and under the tutelage of Matt Hasselbeck.”

Other Eagles to score were quarterback Carter Carroll on a 8-yard scramble run. Carroll also completed a 19-yard touchdown tipped pass to Marshall Rice.

Both teams now stand at 4-2 and 1-1 in the Catholic Conference.

BC High played well, but struggled at times stopping the Hawks' offense and quarterback.

“He’s certainly very poised,” BC High coach Ed Mantie said of Wood. “(He) throws a good ball, has good feet, (is) excellent out the pocket and he’s got some good weapons to throw the ball to. They don’t rebuild, they reload.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Xaverian freshman quarterback helps Hawks fly over Eagles, 35-24