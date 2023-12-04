Freshman QB Kasen Weisman entering portal following redshirt season at Colorado

The transfer portal is alive and well with the 30-day winter window now open. As of this writing, Colorado has seen seven players enter so far, including five scholarship holdovers from the Buffs’ 2022 roster.

Kasen Weisman, a freshman quarterback who took a redshirt this season, became one of the latest on Monday, formally announcing his decision via X. The class of 2023 three-star Georgia prospect thanked head coach Deion Sanders and former Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis in his post:

“I want to thank Coach Prime and coach Lewis for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to play football for the University of Colorado,” Weisman wrote. “I am forever grateful. Due to some recent changes and a lot of talks and hard thought, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal with four year of eligibility.”

His mention of “recent changes” is likely in reference to Lewis leaving Colorado for the head coaching job at San Diego State, but other factors could also be at play.

Weisman was previously a Kansas commit before signing with the Buffs last December.

