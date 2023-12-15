Freshman QB Austin Novosad expected to be available for Ducks in Fiesta Bowl

When you get to bowl games at the end of the year, the depth chart for college football teams is often brought into question. For the Oregon Ducks, it is the depth at the quarterback position that has becoming important, especially with sophomore QB Ty Thompson entering the transfer portal earlier this month.

While Heisman finalist Bo Nix has announced that he plans to play in the Fiesta Bowl against the Liberty Flames rather than opting out, the question of who the backup QB is has been a topic of conversation. With Thompson gone, it would be on either Austin Novosad or walk-on Brock Thomas to fill the QB2 role, and Novosad has dealt with some injuries here and there.

On Friday after the Ducks’ first bowl practice, Dan Lanning said that the expectation was for Novosad to be able to play in the game going forward.

The Ducks are currently favored by almost three touchdowns over Liberty, so there is a good chance that we see Nix be pulled from the game somewhere in the first few quarters. This will give Novosad a great opportunity to step up and show what he’s capable of on a big stage.

