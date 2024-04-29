Freshman powers Lake Travis to Day 1 lead at UIL 6A boys golf championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis freshman Bennett Kuhns has a 2-shot lead after the first round of the UIL 6A boys golf tournament Monday at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.

Kuhns’ round of 6-under-par 66 included birdies on three of White Wing’s four par-5s, and he carded three birdies on each set of nine holes without a bogey.

Kuhns will start Tuesday’s round at 9:50 a.m. on the front nine.

His strong round vaulted the Cavaliers to the team lead after the first day at 9-under, six shots better than Dallas Jesuit. Luke Nolan sits tied for ninth at 2-under while Mackey Bennett is a shot behind in a tie for 12th for the Cavs.

Vandegrift’s Jaxon Bandelier, competing as an individual, is tied for 12th at 1-under, as is Westlake’s Sterling Hurd. In the team race, the Chaps are 5-over in seventh place. The Chaps won the team title last season behind two rounds of 66 by Adam Villanueva to take medalist honors. This year, Villanueva is 1-over tied for 26th after the first day.

Georgetown is in third at 3-over in the 5A tournament at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown. Wimberley is in fourth at 13-over in the 4A tournament at The Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

