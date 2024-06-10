Freshman LSU pitcher Nic Bronzini has entered the transfer portal

Jay Johnson is losing another promising young arm to the transfer portal. This time it is a redshirt freshman from San Ramon, California.

Nic Bronzini is a 6-foot-3, 256-pound, left-handed pitcher from California who signed to LSU out of high school. During his first year on the Bayou, he was redshirted to preserve an extra year of eligibility. This season he finally got to play for the Tigers and he appeared in six games and pitched a total of 4.2 innings. He finished with a 0-0 record and a 5.79 ERA.

His last appearance came on April 30 against Grambling. Bronzini entered the game and recorded one out. I hope that Bronzini can have a great career and be successful wherever he ends up in the transfer portal.

LSU has now lost a handful of pitchers to the transfer portal. Johnson will have some work to do in the transfer portal to bring in some more arms.

Officially in the transfer portal from LSU 3 years of eligibility left 6’4

250 FB 89-92

SL 79-82

CH 82-85 pic.twitter.com/rj7iLJ78Zb — Nic Bronzini (@NicBronzini) June 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire