Freshman LSU baseball pitcher enters the transfer portal

LSU’s transfer portal losses at pitcher continued on Wednesday as freshman right-hander MJ Seo opted to enter the transfer portal. His decision to transfer was first reported by D1Baseball.

Seo, a native of Carrollton, Texas, was one of the top signees in LSU’s 2023 class. He ranked as the No. 160 overall player by Perfect Game as a two-way standout who also played shortstop.

He focused on pitching as a true freshman with the Tigers, though he ultimately did not appear in a game during the 2024 season after suffering an injury during fall ball. Seo has a promising arm with a fastball that can reach 96 MPH, and he’ll likely have quite a few options in the portal.

RHP MJ Seo has entered the Transfer Portal. #LSU — Tigers on the Diamond (@LSU_BaseballSZN) June 18, 2024

Seo becomes the seventh LSU pitcher to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season.

