Grand Canyon digest: Men's volleyball team falls to Long Beach State in NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon's men's volleyball team fell to Long Beach State, three sets to one, in the NCAA Tournament in Fairfax, Virginia on Tuesday.

After taking the first set 25-22, the Antelopes lost the next three by scores of 25-17, 25-22 and 25-23.

This was the first time GCU reached the seven-team national tournament. They finished the season 22-8. Long Beach State was the national runner-up last season.

Camden Gianni had 18 kills and Jackson Hickman added 13 to lead the Lopes.

Men's volleyball makes history

Grand Canyon's men's volleyball team made history Sunday when it was chosen as an at-large team to compete in the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time in the program's history that it reached the national tournament.

The Lopes (22-7) are one of seven teams that qualified, earning one of the two at-large bids. They open against Long Beach State next Sunday at George Mason University, which is hosting the tournament. The match is set for 2 p.m. Arizona time. The winner advances to play UCLA (29-2) in the championship bracket on May 2.

The championship match is May 6 on ESPN2 at EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia. Hawaii is the defending national champion.

GCU had 10 wins against nationally ranked opponents. The 22 overall wins is a school record, along with 16 home wins. GCU's win over Pepperdine in the first round of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship helped it received the at-large bid.

"I'm just so proud of this group," GCU coach Matt Werle said in a GCU news post. "This group is arguably my first recruiting class, and they've built this culture into something to be so proud of. I feel like we achieved this with good character and achieved it with grit and against a lot of doubters. I'm just excited for the team and excited for the guys."

Long Beach State is making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance.

GCU scrimmaged Long Beach State in the fall, so the team knows what it facing.

"I think it's a really good matchup," Werle said. "I think the one thing they have a huge advantage in is that they've been there before. Our guys have not so I think that's going to be a little intimidating, a little scary. But it's going to give our guys the excitement and the ability to play loose and free and go against all odds."

GCU is led by a pair of 6-foot-5 outside hitters, Camden Gianni and Christian Janke, and 6-4 outside hitter Jackson Hickman, an Anthem Boulder Creek High graduate, who has a team-leading 306 kills. Janke has 283 kills and Gianni 230 kills.

Brennan commits to Lopes

Duke Brennan, who showed promise during Arizona State's charge to the NCAA Tournament this past basketball season, is transferring to Grand Canyon.

Malcolm Flaggs, a 6-6 guard, who also spent last season at ASU, will join Brennan at GCU. They both played together at Hillcrest Prep. Flaggs' father trained Brennan in high school.

Brennan and Flaggs went into the transfer portal about a week ago. Flaggs was a redshirt last season.

"We love the culture that Coach (Bryce) Drew has built," Flaggs said. "For me, the staff saw me play at the Swish Phoenix Pro-Am last summer and felt like my game could flourish under Coach Drew. I believe I will fit in great as a player that can space the floor and score on multiple levels."

With Brennan, this bulks up GCU's frontcourt that was lacking the last two seasons and put more of a burden on forward Gabe McGlothan.

Brennan, 6-foot-10, 235 pounds, a freshman this season at ASU, provides toughness on the glass and someone who can provide a punch on offense. He started his high school career at Gilbert Perry. He finished at Hillcrest Prep, playing a national schedule and showing great work on the boards and the defensive and offensive ends.

Brennan played nine minutes game for ASU, getting into all 36 games. He averaged 2.4 points and 2.3 rebounds and shot 51% from the field.

"Duke Brennan is a huge get for Grand Canyon University," said Nick Weaver, Hillcrest Prep's director. "Duke is a tough, gritty, hard-nosed basketball player who makes everyone around him better.

"He was a huge part of Arizona State's success last year. He a glue guy who helps you win a lot of games at the next level."

Grant-Foster announces GCU commitment

Tyon Grant-Foster, whose basketball career was put on hold for more than a year ago after a medical scare, has committed to Grand Canyon after recently being medically cleared.

Grant-Foster, a 6-foot-7 guard, announced his commitment on social media on Sunday.

He entered the transfer portal two weeks ago, transferring from DePaul. He played half a game for DePaul in the 2021-22 season, scoring nine points, before being taken to the hospital over a medical scare.

He has not played since.

Grant-Foster played one year for Kansas in 2020-21. He was considered the top junior college player in 2019 when he came out of Ottumwa (Iowa) Indian Hills in 2020 and signed with Kansas.

Ouedraogo enters transfer portal

Yvan Ouedraogo has become the third Grand Canyon basketball starter to enter the transfer portal since the Antelopes lost to Gonzaga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Verbal Commits reported on Monday that the 6-foot-9, 250-pound junior has entered the portal.

He joins fellow GCU starters Chance McMillian and Kobe Knox in the portal.

Guard Ray Harrison, the team's leading scorer, on Friday announced on social media that he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Forward Gabe McGlothan is the only starter left from GCU's 24-12 team that hasn't made any decision on his future.

Ouedraogo missed eight games due to a hand injury. He started 27 of the 28 games he played this season, averaging five points and 5.9 rebounds.

After the loss to Gonzaga, coach Bryce Drew was excited about the prospects of returning all five starters next season. Now, it appears, Drew will be in rebuild mode during the offseason.

Harrison declares for NBA Draft

Sophomore guard Ray Harrison, who led Grand Canyon to the NCAA Tournament this season, took to social media on Friday to declare for the NBA draft.

He said he will maintain his college eligiblity, while testing the draft waters, so the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Harrison could be back playing for the Antelopes next season if the draft doesn't work out the way he hopes. But he would have to withdraw from the draft by May 31.

In the meantime, Harrison can compete in the NBA Draft combine and G League Elite Camp and get feedback from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

Harrison is an integral part of the Lopes (24-12), who hope to springboard off of their second Western Athletic Conference tournament championship in three years under coach Bryce Drew and start stacking NCAA Tournament appearances.

He averaged a team-leading 17.8 points a game, making 44% of his shots, starting all 36 games the Lopes played in his first year at GCU. He led Presbyterian in scoring in his first two seasons there, averaging 17 points each year.

Harrison took on a bigger role in early January after point guard Jovan Blacksher Jr., suffered a season-ending knee injury. He could play five seasons in college with the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for athletes due to the 2020 COVID year.

GCU hopes not to rebuild too much with freshman guard Kobe Knox and McMillian both in the transfer portal.

McGlothan and Ouedraogo both started this season and have college eligibility left.

Grand Canyon Antelopes guard Kobe Knox (3) looks to pass against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Julian Strawther (0) and guard Nolan Hickman (11) during the first half at Ball Arena in Denver on March 17, 2023.

Freshman Knox latest to enter portal

Chance McMillian, Aidan Igiehon and now Kobe Knox from Grand Canyon's WAC championship basketball team are now all in the transfer portal.

Knox, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman who started the last half of the season and was key in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament with his defense and 3-point shooting, was the latest Lope to enter the portal on Monday.

McMillian and Knox were both starters expected to play significant roles next season.

GCU's season ended with an 82-70 loss to Gonzaga in Denver in the first round of the West Regional of the NCAA Tournament. Coach Bryce Drew was excited about the prospects of returning all five starters.

Now he is down to three starters — guard Ray Harrison, big man Yvan Ouedraogo and forward Gabe McGlothan. Preseason WAC Player of the Year Jovan Blacksher Jr., who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 5, is expected to return.

But Drew will have to rebuild much of his roster if McMillian and Knox transfer.

Igiehon, who played little, was also expected to transfer.

GCU, which went 24-12, has yet to pick up anybody out of the NCAA transfer portal for next season.

