Freshman Kenton Deverman pitches Evansville past East Carolina 4-1 in Greenville regional

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Kenton Deverman allowed one run and three hits over eight innings to lead Evansville to a 4-1 victory over host East Carolina on Friday in the opening round of the NCAA regional.

Deverman (9-1) struck out four and didn't walk anyone. The Purple Aces advanced to the regional field with their first Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship since 2006 in a hot streak that included three run-rule victories.

Evansville (37-23) will face the VCU-Wake Forest winner on Saturday.

Shane Harris pitched around two hits in a scoreless final inning to pick up his second save. He got a flyout and strikeout to leave two men on base.

Kip Fougerousse hit his 18th home run of the season and seventh in the last 10 games for Evansville. Brent Widder went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.

Zach Root (6-1) took his first loss of the season despite a strong outing for East Carolina (43-17), the regular season American Athletic Conference champion. Root allowed three hits and two runs through five innings.

Carter Cunningham led East Carolina at the plate with a 2-for-4 performance, including a solo homer in the fourth for his team's only run.

