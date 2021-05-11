Reserve freshman keeper not enough for Janesville Parker girls soccer

May 11—Freshman Madeea Hawkins faced a barrage of Stoughton shots and held her own Monday night.

But the reserve keeper could not stop them all, and the Vikings lost 6-0.

"She really stepped up," Parker coach Jenna Rosienski said. "She made some great saves."

Rosienski also commended the play of junior center back Emma Dyer, who stopped several rushes.

The Vikings play Beloit Memorial today at home at 6 p.m.

STOUGHTON 6, PARKER 0

Parker 0 0—0

Stoughton 2 4—6