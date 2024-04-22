This freshman Kansas Jayhawks receiver becomes 4th KU player in portal this spring

Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Surahz Buncom has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media Monday.

A freshman, Buncom has four years of college eligibility remaining. The Chula Vista, California native redshirted last season and didn’t play a down for the Jayhawks.

Buncom was a three-star recruit from Mater Dei Catholic who, according to 247Sports, chose Kansas over Duke, Oregon and other schools. He’s the second KU receiver to enter the portal.

Tanaka Scott Jr. entered the portal in December. Running back Red Martel, safety Akili Hubbard and defensive end Davion Westmoreland entered the portal this spring.

KU could be looking for more wide receiver depth. The veteran trio of Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold and Quentin Skinner graduates after the 2024 season.

Right now, Keaton Kubecka, Trevor Sample and Doug Emilien are the only Kansas receivers with eligibility past the 2024 season.

“I need them to start making more plays,” KU receivers coach Terrence Samuel said this spring of the Jayhawks’ younger pass-catchers. “I don’t think we’ve caught the ball as well as I wanted to.”