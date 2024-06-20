Freshman Jordan Seaton earns preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon

The hype surrounding Colorado football true freshman Jordan Seaton continues to grow ahead of the offensive tackle’s debut college campaign.

On Tuesday, Athlon released its 2024 preseason All-Big 12 teams and the Buffs’ rookie phenom earned fourth-team honors. Seaton, a former five-star prospect out of IMG Academy, is expected to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ blind slide this fall as Colorado’s starting left tackle.

Throughout his first college spring camp, the Washington D.C. native received plenty of praise from teammates and coaches. First-year Colorado offensive line coach Phil Loadholt complimented Seaton’s advanced mental abilities, calling him a “student of the game.”

Eight other Buffs earned preseason All-Big 12 honors from Athlon:

Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (first-team offense, first-team defense)

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (second-team offense)

Wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (first-team punt returner, second-team offense)

Defensive lineman BJ Green II (second-team defense)

Safety Shilo Sanders (second-team defense)

Defensive lineman Dayon Hayes (third-team defense)

Punter Mark Vassett (third-team special teams)

Linebacker Trevor Woods (fourth-team defense)

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire