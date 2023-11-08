Freshman Ja'Kobe Walter leads Baylor past Auburn at Sanford Pentagon

Nov. 7—SIOUX FALLS — Welcome to college basketball, Ja'Kobe Walter. Hope you stay awhile.

The five-star recruit and likely future NBA lottery pick announced his arrival on the national stage on Tuesday at the Sanford Pentagon, scoring 28 points in his college debut to lead No. 20 Baylor to an 88-82 win in front of a national TV audience.

The 6-foot-5 guard from McKinney, Texas went 7-of-13 from the floor, 4-of-7 from 3-point land and 10-of-10 at the line, leading the Bears to a win in a game where they trailed most of the way.

Walter's 28 points was the fourth-most by a freshman in their debut in Big 12 history, and the most in Bears history by a freshman playing his first college game. The Bears needed it, as they spent most of the night chasing Auburn.

"It's not what I imagined for sure," Walter said of his debut. "It was just my teammates. I just leaned on my teammates and they just encouraged me. The coaching staff just encouraged me to keep going."

Bears coach Scott Drew was impressed, but seemingly not surprised, by the play of his explosive freshman.

"This kind of night is what he's capable of," Drew said. "I couldn't be more proud of him."

The Tigers led 43-34 at halftime and while they were unable to pull away in the second, it looked like they'd be able to keep the Bears a safe distance away to pick up the win. But that didn't happen.

Trailing 77-72, the Bears went on a 9-0 run, tying the score at 75 on a 3 by RayJ Dennis and getting out to a two-score lead.

A late 3 by Denver Jones got the Tigers back within there at 85-82 with 19.1 seconds left, but Dennis would hit two from the line at the other end to ice it.

Aden Holloway had 19 points and six assists for the Tigers (0-1), while Johni Broome had 16 poings and 11 rebounds. Auburn shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half but just 39 in the second.

Dennis had 15 points for the Bears (1-0), who made 27-of-34 from the line in the game and shot 50 percent in the second half after shooting 37.5 percent in the first. Jalen Bridges had 13 points and eight rebounds and Yves Missi and Langston Love each had 10 points.

Drew and his Bears have played in Sioux Falls before, and he was again complimentary of the venue, the staff and hospitality, and the Tigers for making the trip.

"We try to give you guys good endings," he said. "Great game for college basketball tonight. I know college basketball is taking some criticism for not having great matchups on opening week, so a credit to (Auburn coach Bruce Pearl). It's great for college basketball fans and a great first game."

Though he was disappointed with his team's play, calling it a missed opportunity, Pearl was also impressed with Sioux Falls and the Pentagon.

"It was great to play in a great environment here at the Penatgon," Pearl said. "South Dakota is a beautiful state, a beautiful part of our country with beautiful people. I can see why this should be a premier starting of the season tournament."

The game marked the second of seven non-conference Division I games that will be played at the Pentagon this season. South Dakota faces Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Friday, and Nebraska takes on Oregon State Nov. 18.