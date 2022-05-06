Freshman Ja’elyne Matthews gets another offer, this one from Nebraska football

Another day, another offer for Ja’elyne Matthews.

A standout freshman offensive tackle at Toms River North, the 6-foot-7, 300-pound Matthews announced an offer from Nebraska on Thursday. Last fall, Matthews pulled in his first offer which came from in-state Rutgers. After that, UConn and Boston College offered.

In late April, Matthews attended the Rutgers football spring game where he spent significant time with the coaching staff.

A class of 2025 offensive lineman, Matthews saw his recruitment absolutely explode over the past two weeks with offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Louisville, Miami, Ohio State, Penn State, Syracuse, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

“I am extremely blessed to be given the opportunity and all glory belongs to God,” Matthews said.

“It means a lot that they have faith in me and have faith that I will continue to get better and play harder.”

Matthews is fast becoming one of the top recruits in the nation for the class of 2025.

The offer from Georgia came when Fran Brown, the secondary coach for the Bulldogs, was in New Jersey making recruiting visits. When he was offered by Penn State, Matthews said that head coach James Franklin told him that he was their first offensive lineman that the program has offered in his class.