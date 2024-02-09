Freshman guard made 21-of-25 free throws in record-setting performance
WILMOT — It hasn't taken long for girls basketball player Addison Heinje to put her name in the Wilmot High School record book.
The 5-foot-10 freshman guard did that Thursday night in a 58-42 non-conference victory over Ipswich.
Heinje poured in 50 points in the win, converting 21 of 25 free throws in the process.
She broke the previous school record of 40 points set by Jackie Vosberg in 1998.
This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Wilmot freshman girls basketball player set school record with 50 points in game