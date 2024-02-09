Freshman guard made 21-of-25 free throws in record-setting performance

WILMOT — It hasn't taken long for girls basketball player Addison Heinje to put her name in the Wilmot High School record book.

The 5-foot-10 freshman guard did that Thursday night in a 58-42 non-conference victory over Ipswich.

Wilmot's Addison Heinje shoots a free throw during a high school girls basketball game against Great Plains Lutheran on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024 in Watertown. GPL won 60-32.

Heinje poured in 50 points in the win, converting 21 of 25 free throws in the process.

She broke the previous school record of 40 points set by Jackie Vosberg in 1998.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Wilmot freshman girls basketball player set school record with 50 points in game